City of Ontario aims for $2.5M to bolster drinking water supply

This image shows the city of Ontario's water treatment plant at 1900 S.E. Fifth Ave. That is where the city is hoping to have a second river water intake installed, which it is going out for a $2.5 million grant from Business Oregon in order to complete. The Ontario City Council approved the action during a public hearing at a special meeting on Thursday night.
ONTARIO — When it comes to drinking water, the city of Ontario needs more capacity and a more reliable system to keep delivering that supply to current and future residents and businesses. That’s why the Ontario City Council OK’d applying for a $2.5 million grant to add a second river water intake during a public hearing on Thursday, when they met for a special meeting.
The application deadline for the grant is Aug. 31.
City Engineer Paul Woods told the council how the work is part of the city’s overall Drinking Water Master Plan, which was approved by the Oregon Health Authority in 2021.
The city is eligible to apply for funding though Business Oregon’s Community Development Block Grant program, which funds public infrastructure projects.
Council President John Kirby said he wanted it noted for the record that the council’s action was not “flamboyant.” Rather, it is a decision that reflects water usage monitoring by Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor, along with past discussions about the opportunity to grow business and industrial sites in the city.
“With the water we have now, we couldn’t handle much growth,” Kirby said.
Woods agreed.
“We need more capacity,” he said.
He showed a couple slides that detail the current system, which Woods says “is pretty rudimentary.”
A second river water intake will improve the city’s situation and give reliability, he said.
Councilor Susann Mills made a motion to approve going out for the grant, which was seconded by Councilor Penny Bakefelt. The action was approved unanimously on a roll-call vote; with Councilor Ken Hart was the only member who was absent.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.