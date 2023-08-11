City of Ontario aims for $2.5M to bolster drinking water supply

This image shows the city of Ontario's water treatment plant at 1900 S.E. Fifth Ave. That is where the city is hoping to have a second river water intake installed, which it is going out for a $2.5 million grant from Business Oregon in order to complete. The Ontario City Council approved the action during a public hearing at a special meeting on Thursday night. 

 Screenshot via Google

ONTARIO — When it comes to drinking water, the city of Ontario needs more capacity and a more reliable system to keep delivering that supply to current and future residents and businesses. That’s why the Ontario City Council OK’d applying for a $2.5 million grant to add a second river water intake during a public hearing on Thursday, when they met for a special meeting.

The application deadline for the grant is Aug. 31.



