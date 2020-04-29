City of Ontario adds two new pages to its website

ONTARIO — Visitors to the City of Ontario’s website will notice some changes to the main page as of late. Two new links have been included, which lead to additional pages that were recently added to the site.
These new website pages are for Transportation System Plan (TSP) and City Projects, the latter of which is still under construction.
The Transportation System Plan page explains how the City of Ontario is in the midst of setting up “an active transportation plan to improve walking, biking, and riding transit.” This new plan will be an update of the City’s former transportation system plan which was devised in 2006, explains the statement which elaborates on future plans to improve “the streetscape and travel.”
The Transportation System Plan page is also currently “taking public comment.”
City Projects is the other new page on the City’s website.
This page describes all of the projects that the city is currently working on or have slated to begin soon. While this page is listed “under construction,” six of the city’s main project objectives are listed, which include: Transportation Service Plan, Southeast Second Street Construction, South Oregon ADA Project, Treasure Valley Connector Trail, Tater Tot Snake River Trail, and Malheur River Trail. The last four are listed as “coming soon” which is why an active link to these individual projects is not currently available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.