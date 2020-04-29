City of Ontario adds two new pages to its website

This screenshot from the City of Ontario's website shows new pages that have been added, including a transportation plan, for which the city is seeking public comment.

 Screenshot

ONTARIO — Visitors to the City of Ontario’s website will notice some changes to the main page as of late. Two new links have been included, which lead to additional pages that were recently added to the site.

These new website pages are for Transportation System Plan (TSP) and City Projects, the latter of which is still under construction.

The Transportation System Plan page explains how the City of Ontario is in the midst of setting up “an active transportation plan to improve walking, biking, and riding transit.” This new plan will be an update of the City’s former transportation system plan which was devised in 2006, explains the statement which elaborates on future plans to improve “the streetscape and travel.”

The Transportation System Plan page is also currently “taking public comment.”

City Projects is the other new page on the City’s website.

This page describes all of the projects that the city is currently working on or have slated to begin soon. While this page is listed “under construction,” six of the city’s main project objectives are listed, which include: Transportation Service Plan, Southeast Second Street Construction, South Oregon ADA Project, Treasure Valley Connector Trail, Tater Tot Snake River Trail, and Malheur River Trail. The last four are listed as “coming soon” which is why an active link to these individual projects is not currently available.

