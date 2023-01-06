City of Nyssa updates official website

NYSSA — The city of Nyssa recently updated its official website, offering a streamlined experience for visitors to the site.
The proclamation of “thunderegg capital of the world” is front and center on the main page of the site, reminding the local community that Nyssa is well known for an abundance of Oregon’s state rock and even touts an annual festival in the summer showcasing this claim to fame in the event, Thunderegg Days.
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret in an interview on Jan. 4 explained how this cyberspace upgrade means the city’s “website is up to speed.”
Maret said that the previous website was “not user friendly” and was not as “accessible to everyone” as city staff wanted.
To increase website accessibility, he said that there is an option on the site to translate the information into “any language,” an innovation that breaks down communication barriers.
Maret went on to say that the website, while being functional, is still being worked on and when it is “totally done, it will be ADA compliant.” He described how this means people who have disabilities or impairments that make interacting with the website difficult or not possible will be able to access the site.
Maret said that the website upgrade was paid for with “a little [American Rescue Plan Act] funds” and that the fees for site maintenance, which must be performed regularly to ensure continued functionality, have been “budgeted for monthly.”
He said that with a more user friendly website, it’s easier to keep the community informed about events as well as give them access to the city.
“We’re an open book,” said Maret.
In encouraging residents to be involved in the city, he said that information to join the meeting by phone is available on the site as well as an option to join via virtual meeting platform. If a link is not present on the site for the upcoming meeting, he said he will provide one.
“Call me, I’ll give you a link,” said Maret.
He made mention of a section of the new website that may pique the interest of local historians, saying there is a picture archive with “tons of old pictures” dating back from the early 1900s.
Maret said this new site is “information friendly.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.