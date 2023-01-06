City of Nyssa updates official website

This screenshot shows the main page of the city of Nyssa's new website. As explained by Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, the new site is more "user friendly" than the previous one.

NYSSA — The city of Nyssa recently updated its official website, offering a streamlined experience for visitors to the site.

The proclamation of “thunderegg capital of the world” is front and center on the main page of the site, reminding the local community that Nyssa is well known for an abundance of Oregon’s state rock and even touts an annual festival in the summer showcasing this claim to fame in the event, Thunderegg Days.



