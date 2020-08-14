City of Nyssa gives final OK on tax exemption for new ag processor

The former Golden West Produce building is pictured. This is the site where a new onion processor Field Fresh Produce is gearing up to open.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

NYSSA

The Nyssa City Council on Tuesday gave its endorsement to a request for an onion processing firm to be included in the county enterprise zone and to receive a five-year tax exemption.

Field Fresh Foods plans to operate in a former facility owned by Golden West Produce and initially hire at least 25 employees.

Field Fresh Foods’ Nyssa plant will be involved in preliminary processing of onions to reduce weight, before being shipped to the company’s facility in California for final processing, according to Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development Director.

A public hearing was held during the council meeting, with the governing body adopting the resolution later in the session.

The tax exemption is on new construction and equipment, but does not include land.

The Malheur County Court has already approved the request and the application now goes to the Malheur County Assessor to be reviewed, before being sent onto Business Oregon and final approval, Ryan Bailey, with Malheur County Economic Development said.

