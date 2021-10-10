featured City of Nyssa completes underpass touch-up project Half of $2,000 project was paid for by anonymous donation Jason Miller Argus Observer Jason Miller Author email Oct 10, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week 1 of 2 The railroad underpass in the city of Nyssa on Highway 20/26 got a "much-needed facelift" in September. Photo courtesy of Jim Maret This photo shows the railroad underpass before the touch-up project. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. NYSSA — The city of Nyssa just completed a long-awaited touch-up project on a underpass on Highway 20/26 in September.According to Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, the city started trying to get permission in 2017, do begin the project, before getting the go ahead this spring.“The project cost was approximately $2,000,” he said, adding that the city of Nyssa received “an anonymous donation of a $1,000.”The city’s Public Works crew performed the work with Public Works Lead Duane Petty overseeing the project.The project included painting the sides of the underpass and adding two Nyssa School District mascot Bulldog signs.The railroad, who has Union Pacific signs on the underpass and intends on replacing them at a later date.Maret said that the underpass touch-up project “was a much needed facelift for our city,” and that the underpass “is one of the first things you see entering our Main Street.”He said, the city of Nyssa wants “a good looking site for the first impression and this [the underpass] helps our overall image.”Maret said that one of the city of Nyssa’s future plans is to redo the city’s parks.He said the city has just completed its parks masterplan with a grant, that they received from the Oregon Parks Department, along with citizen involvement.“Once the [Nyssa] City Council approves the plan,” the city, “can work towards applying and receiving more grants, to start the project, which will have to be completed in stages,” according to Maret.He also mentioned, that a Dollar General was opening sometime in November, and that a music lesson studio had just opened next door to City Hall. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Underpass Nyssa Jim Maret Politics Highway Welfare Touch-up Plan Project City Council Jason Miller Author email Follow Jason Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
