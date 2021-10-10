NYSSA — The city of Nyssa just completed a long-awaited touch-up project on a underpass on Highway 20/26 in September.

According to Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, the city started trying to get permission in 2017, do begin the project, before getting the go ahead this spring.

“The project cost was approximately $2,000,” he said, adding that the city of Nyssa received “an anonymous donation of a $1,000.”

The city’s Public Works crew performed the work with Public Works Lead Duane Petty overseeing the project.

The project included painting the sides of the underpass and adding two Nyssa School District mascot Bulldog signs.

The railroad, who has Union Pacific signs on the underpass and intends on replacing them at a later date.

Maret said that the underpass touch-up project “was a much needed facelift for our city,” and that the underpass “is one of the first things you see entering our Main Street.”

He said, the city of Nyssa wants “a good looking site for the first impression and this [the underpass] helps our overall image.”

Maret said that one of the city of Nyssa’s future plans is to redo the city’s parks.

He said the city has just completed its parks masterplan with a grant, that they received from the Oregon Parks Department, along with citizen involvement.

“Once the [Nyssa] City Council approves the plan,” the city, “can work towards applying and receiving more grants, to start the project, which will have to be completed in stages,” according to Maret.

He also mentioned, that a Dollar General was opening sometime in November, and that a music lesson studio had just opened next door to City Hall.

