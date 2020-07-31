FRUITLAND — The Fruitland City Council moved for “tentative adoption” of the 2020-2021 city budget at the regular meeting on Monday night.
The Council had met earlier this month on July 15 for a budget workshop. During the workshop meeting, the Council discussed with department heads about what upcoming projects will require fund allocation and the changes that need to be made to compensate.
As far as any changes that need to be made to the budget, Fruitland City Attorney Stephanie Bonney answered that question at the workshop meeting.
“We can do a budget amendment up until the first day of the next fiscal year,” stated Bonney.
Fruitland City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy, following the City Council’s tentative approval of the budget, announced that the budget hearing would be next month. Pearcy added more details in a follow-up email received on Tuesday afternoon.
“We will be having a public hearing to take public comments regarding the proposed budget on Aug. 24. After the public hearing, if the Council approves the budget, they will approve an appropriations ordinance and resolution certifying the forgone tax levy,” said Pearcy.
