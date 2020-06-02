ONTARIO — The City of Ontario and Oregon Department of Transportation are hosting an online public open house, which began May 29 and will run through June 12. This is being done as part of a collaborative effort to plan for improved walking, biking, and access to public transportation across the city, as well as to improve the function and streetscape of East Idaho Avenue from Interstate 84 to the Snake River for all users.
The purpose of the open house is to give the general public an opportunity to tell both the city and ODOT what they think could be done to make improvements to those aforementioned areas, as well as how the look and function of East Idaho Avenue could be improved.
There will also be opportunity to learn more about the project process and schedule.
For more information on the public open house or the plan itself, please Steve Solecki, City of Ontario project manager at OntarioTSP@gmail.com.
