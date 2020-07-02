City nets $2.5 million sewer grant to help with NPDES permit

ONTARIO — “It’s a good day when you get two and a-half million dollars,” said Ontario City Manager Adam Brown in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
He said that there are a lot of “unknowns” with respect to the city’s wastewater permit and the costs associated with it, but a newly acquired grant will be a benefit to the city as it will be used to replace aging pipes within the city’s water system.
“Replacing pipes takes a chunk of known costs out of there,” said Brown.
In a news release sent out about the grant on Wednesday by Assistant City Manager and Human Resources Manager Peter Hall, the significance is explained.
“The grant funds are administered by the Infrastructure Finance Authority (IFA) and are provided to cities and counties to upgrade public infrastructure. The city will use these funds for a sanitary sewer improvement project. The city’s new National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit requires a significant improvement to the sanitary sewer collection system to remove inflow and infiltration from the system. This project supports the Council’s strategic plan for desirability, lifestyle, and growth and will begin Fall of 2020,” reads the statement.
Hall said that Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s Public Works Department, “went after” the grant on behalf of the city, adding that they deserved the credit for the city receiving this grant. Brown also noted that planning for the grant started at the onset of this year, with the application being submitted “in early March or late April.”
The Jacobs employee responsible for writing the grant, Paul Woods, explained more about it.
“The CDBG Wastewater Grant provides important assistance to the community by helping to advance the replacement of old sewer collection lines that are in need of repair while also helping to relieve the cost burden to customers,” said Woods in an email response received on Thursday morning.
He said without the grant, the city would have to either delay the sewer line replacement project or other important city improvements “by several years” in order to generate the level of funding required to complete it.
“The CDBG Grant Application is a formidable effort that requires considerable detail and planning in order to have a successful application. The City is grateful for the technical assistance provided by the staff at Business Oregon in the development of this application,” said Woods.
He said the city only became eligible for the funds in this category of CDBG funding recently, but one can “never assume” that a grant application will be approved or be successful “under a competitive process with limited funding.”
As for how this grant will affect citizens locally, Brown emailed additional comment this morning.
“We have an incredible amount of expenses coming up with the NPDES permit. Much of it is unknown, but addressing inflow and infiltration is a known project, he said. “This will reduce the burden on citizen ratepayers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.