ONTARIO
The City of Ontario is seeking applicants to fill several positions on the various city committees.
According to an announcement by the city, following are a listing of the committees, boards, with vacancies to fill:
• Airport Committee
• Marijuana Ad-Hoc Committee
• Visitors & Conventions Board
• Budget Board
• Planning Commission
• Diversity Advisory Committee
• Public Works Committee
The announcement reminds those who apply to any of these positions, that serving is on a volunteer basis only and that the terms of service “range from three to four years.”
Ontario City Council will make the appointments to the committees and will “become effective immediately upon appointment.”
Interested parties must submit their applications, which can be found on the city’s website at https://www.ontariooregon.org/ or are available at the Ontario City Hall reception desk or by contacting City Hall by phone at (541) 881-3200 and an application will be mailed out.
“Letters will be accepted until positions are filled,” reads the announcement.
