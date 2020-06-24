ONTARIO — Sidewalks on Oregon Street running through downtown Ontario have been seeing major changes as new handicap accessible bulbout structures are being constructed.
At one of the bulbout sites was a colony of bees in need of relocation. And the City of Ontario knew just the person to call.
That is when Ontario City Manager Adam Brown donned his bee keeping uniform and went to work relocating the colony of bees to a safer place.
“I got a good number and I believe the queen is in there,” said Brown in an email received on Tuesday afternoon. Brown added that the bees are now in his backyard and are still awaiting a permanent home.
On top of his duties as a public official, Brown said that he has been beekeeping for about eight or nine years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.