ONTARIO — Sidewalks on Oregon Street running through downtown Ontario have been seeing major changes as new handicap accessible bulbout structures are being constructed.

At one of the bulbout sites was a colony of bees in need of relocation. And the City of Ontario knew just the person to call.

That is when Ontario City Manager Adam Brown donned his bee keeping uniform and went to work relocating the colony of bees to a safer place.

“I got a good number and I believe the queen is in there,” said Brown in an email received on Tuesday afternoon. Brown added that the bees are now in his backyard and are still awaiting a permanent home.

On top of his duties as a public official, Brown said that he has been beekeeping for about eight or nine years.

