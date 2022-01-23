City manager, nonprofit leader talk about drug prevention education

ONTARIO — Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said on Thursday that articles published on Tuesday and Wednesday “helped bring awareness” to how money budgeted for expanded drug education awareness for local youth was not being spent and why the nonprofit selected to do the work wasn’t invoicing the city.
Following an article which spelled out how $10,000 the city of Ontario budgeted from pot tax revenues for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21 for drug prevention education had not been spent, Lifeways Executive Director Dr. Christopher Liu became aware that the funding was there for them to be using.
Liu said that the oversight could have been due to recent changes in leadership among top employees, including former CEO Tim Hoekstra. He told the newspaper that Lifeways already had been working on drug education awareness in schools and aimed to see how they could bill the city for work that was done.
However, Brown said since those articles came out, he and Liu have been “exchanging quite a few emails.” In those, Brown says he has made it clear to Liu that “we want to see an expansion [of the drug awareness education program], not pay for something that was already done.”
He said that Liu understands that, adding that Liu was unaware Brown had been in communication with anyone at Lifeways. Brown said he had previously been talking with Hoekstra and Liz Johnson, at Lifeways, regarding the drug education awareness plan. This included as recently as May of 2021, shortly after the 2021-22 fiscal year budget was adopted by the Ontario City Council.
“I also told [Liu], if he wanted to come up with a program that might cost more for our upcoming budget that they consider, that he could do that,” Brown told the newspaper. The city will have its preliminary budget meeting on Feb. 1 at Four Rivers Cultural Center, with the Budget Committee slated to meet the second week of March to iron out the details before passing its recommendations on to the Ontario City Council for final approval.
Brown mentioned that the initial $20,000 that was allocated for drug awareness education in the 2021-22 preliminary budget was chopped to $5,000 because the money was not spent in 2019-20.
He further noted the idea to spend money on educating youth was an idea that originated in the marijuana ad hoc committee.
In a follow-up conversation with Liu on Friday, the newspaper sought to find out more about the drug education awareness programs that have been being conducted so that more can be considered about what an expansion would look like.
Liu did not provide details of the courses, but said that in 2021, Lifeways provided 90 substance-use training courses throughout Malheur County schools, although added there wasn’t specific data available.
“We did not track specific numbers for the city of Ontario, but that is where a majority occurred,” he said. “Additionally, 33 mental health trainings/courses were provided.”
The newspaper reached out to the Ontario School District to learn more about the trainings. Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator, responded on Friday afternoon stating “we did not do many trainings in 2021 due to the modality of instruction. And our counselors attended some trainings, but I am not sure if Lifeways was the presenter or if it was other entities.”
