ONTARIO
Ontario City Council got to hear about a proposed budgetary amendment regarding the COVID-19 relief funds disbursed to the city during its regular meeting on Sept. 15. Ontario City Manager Adam Brown informed the council that the deadline for these funds to be spent is Dec 31 of this year. The funds, according to Brown in the presentation, are “from the federal government, passed through the state.” The funds given to Ontario are in proportion to population, he said.
Brown said that the city was notified in late- to mid-summer of the fund disbursement.
“A portion of that is $337,000, basically,” said Brown.
The funds available to spend are $337,611, if the suggestions outlined in Brown’s COVID-19 relief fund budget are followed, there will be $1,311 remaining.
He informed the council that there would be no need to take any action to amend the current budget for a third time, he would “just bring it back to [the council] the next time.”
Brown said he was seeking the council’s input on this budget proposal. The time is very limited because not only do the funds need to be spent but the services must be rendered by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Council President Dan Capron asked whether the $337,000 was a confirmed amount that the city would be receiving. Brown said that amount is what was “promised.” He also said that this is “part of the CARES Act package.”
What were the metrics for deciding the amount to the allocated?
“For some of the city uses, we got bids for services. For our community partners, I discussed with them what needs they had. Then I worked on it with our city staff leadership team together to come up with a recommendation,” Brown explained in an email on Tuesday morning.
Brown said it is uncertain “what utilization our grant program will get so we will remain flexible with it.”
He said that he brought this budget before the council “to get feedback prior to doing budget amendments.”
Brown confirmed he would revisit the matter with the council at its Oct. 8 work session, where they will discuss how the money should be spent.
