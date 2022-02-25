ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council went over City Manager Adam Brown’s review at its meeting on Feb. 8. It was supposed to have been done in December, but has been pushed off several times since then. With the completion of the review, Brown received a 2.5% raise, which was the same amount received by other non-union employees. The salary increase was retroactive to Dec. 1, 2021. The raise pushed Brown’s salary up by $3,700 annually for a total of $138,403.
The review included a scoring and written portion. Comments in the review were mixed, but mostly positive from the five members of the council who did participate. Newly appointed Councilor Susann Mills chose not to participate. Councilor Sam Baker also did not participate.
It’s worth noting that Mayor Riley Hill participated in the process for the first time in three years. Hill did not complete an evaluation the previous two years, though he had the opportunity to do so.
Scoring portion
In the scored portion of the evaluation, Brown was evaluated on performance, which was broken down into 10 categories, and goals, which was divided into six.
In performance categories, Councilors Eddie Melendrez, Michael Braden and John Kirby ranked Brown high, with Melendrez and Braden giving him all 5’s and Kirby giving him scores of 4 to 5. The scoring was a split from their peers, with Hill ranking Brown from a low of 2.4 to a high of 3.6, and Hart ranking him from a low of 2.4 to a high of 3.4.
Hill didn’t provide any scores in categories 7 (staffing) and 8 (supervision), writing off to the side “council is not allowed to participate,” and “it appears that some dept. heads need more oversight.” It’s worth noting that the city charter is not set up for council participation in those areas.
Hart also did not score in the supervision category, writing, “I am unable to provide an educated opinion.” Additionally, he attached a four-page breakdown of why he scored the way he did.
Similar outcomes were seen in goal categories, where Melendrez and Braden again gave all 5’s, Kirby gave mostly 5’s, two 4’s and one 2. Here, Hill’s scores were higher, with four 4’s and one 3, with Hart’s scores across the board from 2 to 5. Hart again, attached a breakdown of his scores. It is worth noting that Hart said Brown should focus on homelessness. The council, including Hart, turned down a request from a local nonprofit in June of 2021 to use $3.5 million worth of state funds from Project Turnkey to convert a local hotel into a non-congregate shelter. This was a project that Brown had been working on with the nonprofit.
Written portion
Councilor John Kirby told the newspaper earlier this week that he didn’t like the way the evaluation was written. He served on the hospital board at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario for 17 years and said there, the CEO had part in the strategic plan, had to come up with individual goals and there was something to gauge against.
“This lacked a timeline, specific goals, and what had or hadn’t been achieved. The written evaluation was unfair,” he said.
In his comments, Kirby wrote that Brown’s “training and experience are valuable in letting him work effectively,” noting that growth, lifestyle, desirability and financial stability were highlights.
Melendrez commended Brown on his willingness to adapt and professionalism and expressing ideas even if the council or mayor have a different plan.
“Our city manager is on the front lines and sees what we don’t,” he said.
Hill brought up the lease at the golf course, which was a decision made by a council in August of 2018, before Hill was elected. The newspaper sought clarification as to why he chose to finally participate in the review process, as well as why he was bringing up the golf course lease now. Hill did not return multiple requests for comment by press deadline.
Hill also criticized Brown for several other points, including police personnel being on administrative leave; a $600,000 banking error that was rectified and which the city did not get dinged for in its recent audit; ordinance fines; and contract billing with Jacobs and the Rural Fire Department.
Hart also pointed out the banking error multiple times but said he appreciated the city manager’s attention and support when working to ensure the long-term financial stability of the city. Hart stated that there were “a number of occasions in the past year that I have had concerns about the judgement exercised by the city manager,” listing the speed boat lease agreement and ordinance fines. He further stated he was unsatisfied with Brown and former police Chief Steven Romero’s over not addressing issues from legislation regarding public camping and drug decriminalization,” as well as routine policing of drag racing and general cleanliness of the community.
Outside the evaluation
Melendrez told the newspaper he gave Brown a great evaluation because “we are a team and I believed in him. If I had an issue with something, I felt comfortable enough to sit down with Brown before it became a concern for me.”
Melendrez pointed out that on the council, there are different views and perspectives.
“I do value each and every person on council, as it is not an easy task,” he said. “Many people have ideas and concerns but few actually step up to see those ideas through or create solutions for those concerns.”
Braden said that while he had read the evaluations provided by the other council members, he had no comments on them.
“I have always used Adam’s evaluations as an opportunity to compliment the city manager, it is an opportunity for the press and the community to see how exceptionally he performs on a regular basis,” Braden wrote in an email earlier this week. “He is a human performing a job, thus mistakes and errors will be made but he fixes them. More importantly, Adam knows the value of a city manager in achieving goals and progressing a community. He is open to self-improvement, always taking criticism well, and works with his staff to cultivate a family environment of encouragement and support. He makes everyone around him better, in their job functions and their personal lives.”
Brown is currently working out contract details with the city of Keizer for a city manager position there. The contract is expected to be approved by Keizer City Council on March 7, with the hopes that Brown could start there by the beginning of April. Brown has notified the Ontario City Council of his intent to take that job.
