ONTARIO
“This is Cannabis tax dollars at work!” wrote Steven Meland, owner of Hotbox Farms, in a reply to a comment on The Argus Observer’s Facebook page.
The comments were regarding an article which ran in the newspaper’s Sunday edition about the recent approval of a bid to install a new nearly $40,000 sprinkler system at the Ontario Municipal Airport.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown previously confirmed that the funds used to pay for the project would come from the city’s General Fund.
The newspaper reached out to Brown to verify whether any of the funds were derived from sales of recreational cannabis as the claim implies.
“No that’s not the case,” wrote Brown in an email on Monday morning, “The General Fund money was freed up because of CARES Act dollars that paid for airport operations through the FAA.”
Brown provided a copy of the grant agreement with the city that outlines the funds, in the amount of $30,000, which were received.
He went on to explain where the remainder of the funds for the project came from.
“We used the remaining $9,500 from contingency,” wrote Brown.
He concluded his clarification by stating that there are “plenty of projects funded by marijuana dollars though, that I would not want to diminish what they have allowed us to do.”
