City manager cancels public hearing over 420Ville

420 N. Oregon St. is in an area where recreational marijuana sales are prohibited by the city of Ontario due to buffers in place. Since 2015, the owner has been trying to get the city to allow him to sell marijuana from the place he has owned since 1994.
ONTARIO — The owner of a marijuana dispensary who has been trying to open its doors in Ontario since 2014 is still trying to do so. The lawyer for Scott Matthews, owner of 420Ville, on Friday filed another case against the city; this time it is petition for a a writ of mandamus, asking Malheur County Circuit Court to take over the matter of an appeal over land-use action. The reason: Matthews attorney Ross Day says the city failed to meet its own 120-day rule to wrap up its appeals process over the denial of a conditional use permit.
After having lost a case that upheld the city’s previous decisions over applications for land-use change applications, Matthews filed for a conditional-use permit in 2021.
When the planning commission denied that permit based on buffers enacted with the city’s rules over recreational marijuana sales, Matthews appealed that decision. Cummings, who has been serving as the city’s hearings officer for those types of actions since 2007, served as the hearing officer in the appeals case and upheld the commission’s findings, notifying Matthews in a letter on Sept. 13.
Matthews then appealed that decision claiming it was wrong and further claiming that Cummings had a conflict of interest.
A public hearing tonight would have seen the council deciding whether to reaffirm Cummings’ actions. However, with the new court filing asking the court to take over the matter, the city attorney advised Cummings not to hold the hearing.
Matthews has owned the property at 420 N. Oregon St. since 1994 and was sued by the city in 2015 after trying to open a store there. The parties settled out of court and Matthews claimed the settlement gave him the right to have a dispensary whenever the city’s ban was lifted. However, it did not, it just overruled an appeal that recreational marijuana sales weren’t prohibited in that zone. Cummings says the wording is misleading, emphasizing that even if it was not prohibited use, it still would be denied because the lot does not meet standards with the city’s buffer zones.
“The first 500-foot residential buffer kicked him out,” Cummings explained, noting that it was ultimately denied because of two buffer zones overall.
In a phone interview this morning, Cummings said the city did go past the 120-day mark in the process of appealing the hearings officer decision. However, he says he was going by state law, which provides an initial 30-day review period including 10 days to ask for more information if it is needed before the 120-day time period to process land-use applications begins.
“However, our code says the minute I accept money for an application, the clock starts,” Cummings said.
He further said with all the notice requirements it is hard to meet 120-day mark, noting that he will seek to update the city’s code to be in line with the state law.
Matthews’ original lawsuit against the city for $7.5 million is still underway. Court records for that case, a settlement conference that was slated for Dec. 5 was canceled, and a jury trial is set for March 2023.
Supporting a ‘backbone organization’
The council will still meet at 6 p.m. tonight at City Hall; however, the agenda is now much shorter, with new business amounting to one item. That is to decide whether to lend its support to a letter of commitment for a grant being sought by Valley Family Health Care, whose COO is Ken Hart, also the council president.
Hart’s aim is to apply for a HRSA-23-036 Network Planning Grant in order to “serve as the ‘backbone organization’ to set in place a network of health, social service, municipal and community-based organizations to address the issue of homelessness in our region,” according to an unsigned letter in the council packet. The letter sites multiple project goals, including developing and adopting operational structure and procedures for rural network; conducting a comprehensive needs assessment and environmental scan; chartering a comprehensive regional plan; and implementing multi-tiered reporting and communication strategies.
Applications close for the funding opportunity from the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy on Jan. 6, with the estimated award date in July. According to a notice announcing the funding, the program supports one year of planning. There will be up to $2 million awarded to be used in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with 20 awards overall expected of up to $100,000 each and no match requirements.
