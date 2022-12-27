City manager cancels public hearing over 420Ville

420 N. Oregon St. is in an area where recreational marijuana sales are prohibited by the city of Ontario due to buffers in place. Since 2015, the owner has been trying to get the city to allow him to sell marijuana from the place he has owned since 1994.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — The owner of a marijuana dispensary who has been trying to open its doors in Ontario since 2014 is still trying to do so. The lawyer for Scott Matthews, owner of 420Ville, on Friday filed another case against the city; this time it is petition for a a writ of mandamus, asking Malheur County Circuit Court to take over the matter of an appeal over land-use action. The reason: Matthews attorney Ross Day says the city failed to meet its own 120-day rule to wrap up its appeals process over the denial of a conditional use permit.

After having lost a case that upheld the city’s previous decisions over applications for land-use change applications, Matthews filed for a conditional-use permit in 2021.



Tags

Load comments