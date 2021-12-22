City Manager Adam Brown updates council on several items

ONTARIO — In his update to the Ontario City Council during their regular meeting this month, City Manager Adam Brown provided several updates, starting off with a nod to the Frosty Festival in downtown Ontario on Nov. 19.
“This year was the first time the merchants came together to do their own event and we, support that as a staff, through Ontario Fire Department, Public Works and you — through the sleigh ride which was extremely popular,” he told council members.
Brown had asked the council in October if it would be possible for the city to help pay for the horse and buggy rides. The council agreed in November to allow the use of $700 from funds available in the city manager’s excess budget.
While the official number of attendees is unofficial, Brown said he was told there were 3,000 to 4,000 people who strolled through the all-day festival which featured vendors, games, caroling, sleigh rides and chestnuts roasted over an open fire.
Tater Tot Trail
Brown also updated the council on the future Tater Tot Trail. The trail head for the 3-mile stretch alongside the Snake River will begin near the city’s water treatment plant and travel north to end up at the Ontario State Park on the east side of Interstate 84.
Brown said staff was ready to talk with the state and go forward with the National Park Service, which helps communities design projects such as this, and acquire private property that is needed.
“What’s left is state property,” Brown said.
The NPS grant program will help the community decide on alternatives and what the financial costs to those are. This would include whether the trail should jump over to a small tributary, or whether there is room between the freeway and river.
It is hoped, based on conversation with officials in Oregon Department of Lands and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department that those entities will be the co-applicant for the grant, due to the city not having the needed right of way.
The grant deadlines is March 1, he told the council, adding that the city’s grant writers are preparing the application.
While the overall cost of the trail was estimated to be about $5 million in July, it is noteworthy that Brown previously clarified the National Parks Service grant, if awarded, would only fund the design phase of the trail, estimated to be about $750,000.
Other major grants being pursued by Merchant McIntyre & Associates, the firm hired by the city to write grants, include those which could see funding from the federal infrastructure bill that just passed.
This includes a CRISI grant for Southeast Fifth Avenue pedestrian rail crossing, a BRIDGE grant for the East Idaho underpass, a RAISE grant for a second local crossing from Ontario to Fruitland, and an RSTP grant for work on Northeast Second Street that leads to Americold and Heinz properties.
Department head positions
The city’s openings for three of its department heads are now closed.
Brown reported to the council that May Swihart, the new human resources manager, who is also the assistant to the city manager, began on Dec. 6. That position was open since Sept. 10, which was Peter Hall’s last day.
The airport manager is slated to begin on Jan. 3. Brown did not provide that person’s name. The position has been open since Aug. 26, the final day for former airport manager Erik Hartley.
“We are excited to have his talents,” Brown said.
And Oregon State Police Lt. Michael Iwai, of Salem, will begin as the Ontario Police Chief on March 1, a position being filled in the interim by Steven Bartol.
“He will be working on big issues, such as the evidence room and personnel issues, hopefully really fast,” Brown said, adding that it was hoped that Iwai would be coming into his position “without bigger problems to solve.”
Following the departure of Steven Romero, Ontario Police Lt. Jason Cooper was the acting chief until Bartol was sworn in.
All of the city’s department heads hired after Feb. 27, 2018, for those departments not contracted out (finance and public works) are required to live within the city limits within six months of the start of employment.
