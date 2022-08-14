City invests $20K into playground equipment

NYSSA — The city of Nyssa recently found out that it did not get a grant for parks that it had applied for, but City Manager Jim Maret is already going out for another one.
“I always try to have an ace up my sleeve,” he told the newspaper in a phone interview on Friday.
That’s why the city allocated $20,000 of its American Rescue Plan Funds for improvements at Lions Park, “so we would at least have something going on there,” according to Maret.
ARPA funds were doled out from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the city’s most used park is South Park, which already has playground equipment and is most utilized by the community. As such, the goal is to get people to use Lions Park, easing the amount of people who want to use the gazebo at South Park. New playground equipment may help bring that to fruition as it would provide more for youth to do there.
Maret said he ordered a bunch of playground equipment for Lions Park and it should arrive to the city in about 30 to 45 days. From there, Public Works will be able to install it. But, it will have to be inspected and signed off by a playground inspector before the public can use that. Maret is hopeful all of that will happen before the snow flies, so children can utilize the park this year.
If not, “it will be there for sure for next year for people to have a good time on,” the city manager said.
The equipment that has been ordered for Lions Park includes a four-swing swingset with one infant swing and three regular swings; a 4-foot by 6-foot deck with a slide, a fireman slide pole and a set of monkey bars. They also were able to purchase another set of swings for South Park, which will replace older ones that had broken.
Other improvements will end up happening for Lions Park, too. Maret said that Mayor Betty Holcomb was able to get donations to help pay to get the basketball courts redone. Additionally, there are new soccer goals for the park, but those have not been put out yet.
Maret said the city at one point had about $100,000 worth of playground equipment donated to them, but was unable to use it because of its age not meeting regulations. However, they were able to donate it to a local church camp which could put it to use because they aren’t subject to those same regulations, according to the city manager.
“We got such a good deal on this stuff,” Maret said of the equipment just purchased.
He said it is being built in Boise. Furthermore, it’s going to be emblazoned with a color the community will easily recognize.
“It will be powder-coated Bulldog blue,” Maret said.
A blue bulldog is the mascot for the Nyssa School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
City Manager Jim Maret has been very good for Nyssa. It's hoped he can work his grant magic again with the Nyssa Senior Center also.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.