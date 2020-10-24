City hosts workshops for community input on homeless shelter siting

Ontario City Manager Adam Brown and Ontario City Council President Michael Braden were present to greet community members and answer questions at the physically distanced Homeless Shelter Site Workshop on Thursday afternoon. Brown is seen taking a phone call to give directions to which room the workshop was being held in to an interested party. Visitors were encouraged to provide their input on the five potential sites for the temporary homeless shelter. If you were unable to make it, you can still provide responses in the online workshop from now through Oct. 27 at this address https://bit.ly/ONThomeless.

 Griffin Hewitt | The Argus Observer
