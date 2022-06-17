City enters $55K settlement over civil rights violations for abatement process

ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council wiped nearly $1 million in outstanding civil penalties related to code violations off the table in April. It wasn’t enough to get the city out from underneath a related civil rights lawsuit, but may have been the needed step to prevent it from going to a jury trial as had been requested by the plaintiffs’ attorney.
The council in an executive session Tuesday discussed the details with the city attorney. It then entered a settlement agreement and mutual release for $55,000 when back in session for its council meeting.
According to Pro Tem City Manager Dan Cummings, the out-of-pocket cost for the city will be $6,000. With that, the city’s insurance deductible will be met and the insurance will pick up the remainder, he said.
Only four of the seven members of the council were present to vote on the settlement, with Ontario Mayor Riley Hill being one of them.
He said voting on the matter put him in a “difficult position, because I got this fired up by a lawsuit.”
Hill was referencing the lawsuit from Eldorado Investments, owned by him, that was resolved in September of 2021. In that case, a judge issued a general judgement, resulting in a $500 civil penalty being vacated over a technical error during the city’s appeal process. That lawsuit cost the city more than $8,000 in legal services.
Following that, the council suspended the code enforcement fine and fee program and established an ad hoc committee to review city code and related fine and fee structures.
That structure was put into place in September of 2018 by the council with input of former city employees, code enforcement officer Dallas Brockett, Police Chief Cal Kunz and City Manager Adam Brown. It was implemented after the expiration of a $5 fee on Ontario residents’ water bill for public safety.
Work remains ongoing by the ad hoc committee, with its next scheduled meeting on Thursday.
The lawsuit the city resolved on Tuesday was between the city and two plaintiffs, and awarded damages to each plaintiff, in addition to $15,000 in attorney fees and costs overall. Plaintiffs Heriberta Contreras Granados and Susan Ragsdale were both represented by the Oregon Law Center. Allegations were violations of their Eighth and Fourteenth amendments, claiming the way the city handled “abating purported property nuisances was unconstitutional and caused Plaintiff’s harm.”
Contreras Granados will receive $39,300 in damages and Ragsdale will receive $700 and any property liens must be lifted.
Contreras Granados previously told the newspaper through an interpreter and her attorney Emily Teplin, that the excessive fines for the nuisance abatement case were causing her a lot of stress. Because the notices she received were in English, she said she could not understand them.
Her attorney further said that city staff further misdirected Contreras Granados to pay or appeal her fees in Vale, when the courthouse was closed. In her case, the city placed two property liens against her home totaling nearly $10,000.
Information about Ragsdale’s case was not available.
The city has overrun its budget for legal expenses for the 2021-22 fiscal year by about $86,000, according to a report delivered to the council from Finance Director Kari Ott at its May 24 meeting.
She said those expenses could be as high as $100,000 over budget by the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30.
This is from a combination of time spent on lawsuits, as well as the cost for new attorney Jeremy Green with BL&J Lawyers out of Bend, who was hired in Dec. 14 to replace Larry Sullivan who retired. Green’s wage to attend council meetings is $250 per hour; $80 higher than Sullivan’s hourly rate.
