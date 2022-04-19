ONTARIO — The city of Ontario will pay $28,500 settlement to a local businessman and former city councilor for ejecting him from a City Council meeting in May of 2021.
In an email about the settlement on April 18, Marty Justus says his First Amendment right of free speech was violated when he was removed from that meeting after slanderous statements that were directed at him were made from the dais.
“Rather than accept responsibility and apologize, the city opted to pay my attorney fees and more than twice my initial demand to avoid being held accountable in court,” reads the email.
Prior to that meeting Justus had been attending council meetings with signs that he would rotate through during the meeting. Additionally, the city received a cease-and-desist letter and notice of tort claim on May 12, 2021 from Justus’ attorney. That letter stated that then-Councilor Freddy Rodriguez and Mayor Riley Hill had used their position on the council to influence an investigation into “specious and retaliatory allegations of criminal conduct,” and pointed out that the investigation found nothing. Despite those findings, the letter stated that Rodriguez continued to press the claims online and in council meetings.
Days after receiving the notice of tort, at the May 18 meeting, Justus was removed from the meeting by Police Chief Steven Romero at the direction of Hill. This came after a request from Councilor John Kirby, who was concerned that the signs, which were being shown to the council from his seat in the audience were “potentially slanderous,” asked the lawyer to weigh in.
Then-City Attorney Larry Sullivan, pointing out that one seemed to attack the mayor’s sobriety, suggesting it might be subject to censure by the council and could be reason enough for removal if Justus continued to display the signs. Justus refused to put his signs down.
Prior to these meetings, allegations had come against Justus by Hill and Rodriguez regarding a sexual encounter with a minor. However, it was discovered in two investigations that the person was an adult at the time of the encounter over a dating app.
Investigations were conducted by Ontario Police Department and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. It is worth noting that Romero said it was Hill who urged the Ontario investigation, sharing third-party information regarding allegations of criminal misconduct with a minor and Rodriguez who urged a subsequent investigation by the sheriff’s office alleging the same thing.
In his email on Monday, Justus infers that the basis of all of this was his sexual preference, as he is in an openly gay marriage.
“It is with great regret we must acknowledge that Homophobia exists in the 21st Century. It was on full display last spring and early summer from Ontario City Council Chambers for all to see,” Justus’ email reads. “The saddest thing about this entire affair is that they choose to come after me because I would and do speak truth to power. They thought they could silence me by appealing to false discriminatory stereotypes about my lifestyle. They were wrong and their weaponizing of prejudice was shameful.”
The settlement and release agreement is dated April 4. According to the agreement, “City and Sullivan will pay Claimant Twenty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Dollars … within 10 days.”
It notes that the agreement “is not an admission by any party of any liability or wrongdoing whatsoever to the other parties and will not be used as evidence of liability or wrongdoing on the part of a party.”
It is unclear if the settlement agreement includes the attorney’s fees, and requests for comment were still pending with City Manager Adam Brown as of press time.
Justus concluded his email saying that it is “unconscionable” that a sitting mayor and council member “colluded with each other to purposefully cause me not only financial harm but public humiliation.”
He then went on to remind that this year is an election year for several seats on the City Council.
“Do not allow anyone to tell you your vote doesn’t matter — this circumstance proves it does,” he said. “As a community, we have an opportunity to send a message about the kind of community we want. The only way this situation will improve is if people who recognize that this behavior is wrong stand up and are counted.”
