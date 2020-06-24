ONTARIO — Citizens of Ontario have noticed the sidewalk work being done downtown on South Oregon Street has come to a halt.
The Argus reached out to members of Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s public works department, and the City to learn more about why work has been temporarily halted on this project.
City Engineer Betsy Roberts shared details pertaining to the project and what accounts for the recent hold-up.
“[We] did encounter some unanticipated subsurface conditions,” stated Roberts in an email received on Tuesday morning. “Mainly that there really was no base course provided for the side streets (base course is the gravel layer that is well compacted that supports the asphalt pavement).”
Roberts said that the “native materials” appeared to be some type of sand or sandy soil. There is also approximately an inch of gravel that had been laid down when the road was still a gravel road.
Roberts said that the gravel that was discovered was oiled, which, she explained “keeps the dust down and compacts/holds the gravel/sand together a bit better.”
She said that this is all that was found underneath the existing asphalt.
Crews have additional work ahead as Roberts explained more of the process and what is involved in finishing the project.
“The areas where we need to rebuild the street are where the design shows milling the pavement to such a depth that we would have little to no asphalt left. This would be occurring because the design is trying to improve grades to improve stormwater drainage in addition to adding great bulbout space, etc. So where we are milling too much asphalt and not leaving ourselves any type of solid base on which to build our next layer of surfacing, we are having to come in, remove the sand/gravel/oil and replace with a full City section,” said Roberts.
