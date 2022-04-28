City, county team up to clean Easom property on Alameda Drive

ONTARIO — A property that for several years has drawn negative attention due to being full of homeless people camping there and large amounts of trash will get a clean up this Saturday. The property in the 1300 block of Alameda Drive is located in the county. However, it is in a residential neighborhood in Ontario and is directly across from Alameda Elementary School.
In 2019, due to ongoing issues, including complaints from neighbors who were experiencing theft and lack of sleep, Malheur County Sheriff’s deputies cleared away loads and loads of trash in 2019.
Furthermore, in June of 2019, the county enacted a ban on living in RVs and used it at one time to issue citations and get most of the people moved off the property.
After that, Sheriff Brian Wolfe said complaints tapered off until about January of 2021 when a fire there drew the community’s attention to the area once again. In order to put the fire out, Ontario firefighters removed a shed and large amounts of trash to put the fire out.
Clean-up efforts at the property have cost the county about $10,000 of dollars.
Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce was at the Ontario City Council meeting on Tuesday night to deliver a message that they were moving forward with a clean up of the property on Saturday.
“It is extremely important for this area and for Malheur County,” he said.
The city is getting involved in the clean-up efforts this time around.
“It has been brought up to me over and over,” said Mayor Riley Hill during the meeting.
Hill said unfortunately he wouldn’t be able to there on Saturday. However, he is sending a man with a tractor and noted that Scott Wilson of Ontario Sanitary was providing a free dumpster. Furthermore, the city is providing a loader, dump truck and a three-man crew to help with it.
In a phone interview on Thursday afternoon, Hill said it is something that he, Joyce, Wolfe, the county’s legal counsel had been working on for about one and a-half to two years.
“The city has been pushing and pushing to get that done for some time,” he said. “And there’s been a lot of legal stumbling blocks to get that done. The county put the greater effort in, but it’s a joint operation.”
The county’s hands have been tied from doing much with the property after the owner, Irvine Easom died in Feb. of 2019.
Joyce said that a lot of people stepped forward with money to help get the cleanup done. He noted that he was limited to what he could say, but noted that it involved a “tremendous amount of legal work and other people stepping forward.”
