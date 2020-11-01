ONTARIO
Local non-profit housing resource agency Community in Action gave its recommendation to the Ontario City Council for the location of a transitional homeless shelter at its most recent meeting on Oct. 27, however the council was unable to make a decision due to a technicality.
Most recently the City of Ontario, in partnership with Community in Action, presented a homelessness shelter site workshop at Four Rivers Cultural Center. This event held Oct. 22 and was for the purpose of gaining community feedback on five proposed sites for the temporary homeless shelter. There was also an online portal through which residents were able to provide feedback, this portal was live through Oct. 27.
City Manager Adam Brown was first to address the council regarding the new emergency winter transitional shelter. He said the “tiny houses” that were part of last year’s shelter project are owned by Community in Action and are currently being kept on city owned property.
Following a community assessment presentation in June of the findings of last year’s shelter project, Brown said Community in Action started to explore alternate places for the shelter to move to.
Community in Action Executive Director Barb Higinbotham was next to take the podium to give the organization’s recommendation for a new site. She said she felt that last year’s effort was successful.
“We served 39 individuals / families in that really short amount of time,” explained Higinbotham.
She said that she felt that this was a worthwhile project with “good results.” Higinbotham explained that Community in Action is recommending the Cook Property due to its proximity to the day shelter.
The Council was unable to make a motion to approve or deny the recommendation as the resolution to choose a site was missing a resolution number. As a result, the decision had to be tabled until the next regularly scheduled work session on Nov. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.