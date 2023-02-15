Riley Hill, former mayor of Ontario and local housing developer, pauses for a photo in the Argus Observer newspaper office. Hill is applying to be on the new Statewide Housing Production Advisory Council. Of the 25 members, 18 will be appointed by Gov. Tina Kotek and work for the council will begin in early March.
ONTARIO — Former Ontario Mayor Riley Hill is applying to be on a newly created statewide council regarding housing and he has the support of the Ontario City Council, among others, in doing so. Hill has spent dozens of years working as a developer of affordable homes.
During a council meeting on Tuesday, Councilor Ken Hart mentioned how Gov. Tina Kotek was looking for volunteers to appoint to the Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the advisory council on her first day in office, Jan. 10; it is part of a larger package aimed at addressing housing needs across the state.
The council will begin work in early March on a proposed action plan to meet the state’s housing production goals. That target is 36,000 additional housing units of all levels of affordability across the state over the next decade in order to address the housing shortage and to keep pace with population growth projections, according to a news release from Kotek’s office on Feb. 2.
Hart noted that she is specifically seeking to appoint housing developers — from rural and coastal communities — who have expertise in certain areas.
According to Kotek’s release, the council will comprise 25 members, 18 of whom will be appointed by the governor. Other members will include the governor or her designee, bipartisan members of the House and Senate, relevant state agency directors and a Tribal member. Furthermore, Kotek will appoint co-chairpersons — one each from rural and urban areas.
Hart said Hill was going to apply by the deadline of Wednesday.
“I would like the city [to offer] a letter of support for his candidacy,” he said. “It’s up to the governor to decide, but he has been involved in housing for many years and is in the unique role of a former rural mayor.”
Attached to a letter Hart gave council members, which he also provided to the newspaper, was Kotek’s news release about how she is seeking diverse membership for the board.
“I believe former Mayor Hill would be a valuable voice for the Governor’s Advisory Council given his years of work as a developer of affordable homes in rural Oregon, as well as his most recent experience as the Mayor of Ontario,” reads Hart’s letter.
Hill was mayor of Ontario from 2019 to 2022.
By consensus, the council agreed to send a letter of support.
Community members continued to advocate for Hill on Wednesday morning during a Legislative Hotline hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. It provided an opportunity to hear from and have dialogue with Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, whose respective districts include Malheur County.
Chamber CEO and Board President John Breidenbach told them about the council’s letter of support.
“I want to share that with you,” Breidenbach said. “We definitely need someone from eastern Oregon.”
He suggested the lawmakers might help inform her decision.
“I think he would be an excellent candidate,” Findley said of Hill.
Findley then said that the problem with the initial housing focus is that it is for several counties on the western side of the state.
“We’re trying to turn that, and we’ve been told that is not the case,” he said.
Breidenbach said that was the first reaction when hearing from businesses who said the housing package is great, “but we got left out again.”
Owens said when the housing package goes to the floor in the next week or two, it will state that it is for all Oregonians.
“I think that was inadvertent on her doing that,” Owens said. “Sen. Findley and I have both talked to Kotek since the election and we’re trying to build that relationship. I think she has an affinity [for eastern Oregon].”
Findley said not a conversation goes by with Kotek that they don’t talk about the Eastern Oregon Border Board and related economic development region.
“She thinks a lot of Shawna [Peterson],” he said. “That has a lot of ups and we are trying to take advantage of that.”
Peterson has been involved with the board since its inception and is now the executive director.
The board and region came about in 2017 when then-State Rep. Cliff Bentz and Kotek, who was House Speaker, drafted House Bill 2012, which was passed by the Legislature. The bill carved out the region and appropriated $5 million to the board to be used to provide loans and grants for projects in that designated area.
