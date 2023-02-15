ONTARIO — Former Ontario Mayor Riley Hill is applying to be on a newly created statewide council regarding housing and he has the support of the Ontario City Council, among others, in doing so. Hill has spent dozens of years working as a developer of affordable homes.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, Councilor Ken Hart mentioned how Gov. Tina Kotek was looking for volunteers to appoint to the Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the advisory council on her first day in office, Jan. 10; it is part of a larger package aimed at addressing housing needs across the state.



Tags

Load comments