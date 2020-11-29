ONTARIO
On Tuesday night, Ontario City Council held what Mayor Riley Hill called “an emergency session” in order to resolve an agenda item regarding a bid from Lawn Express for sprinkler system installation at the Ontario Municipal Airport. The meeting was actually the second regular meeting of the month, as listed on the agenda.
The meeting, in which about half of the attending city councilors did so telephonically, took up discussion on the bid for the sprinkler project, which had been previously tabled at the Nov. 17 regularly scheduled meeting of the Ontario City Council due to the service contract requiring a review by City Attorney Larry Sullivan.
The resolution for the sprinkler project also included appropriation of necessary funding of $39,500 to cover the costs. The funds would be moved out of the city’s General Fund, according to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown in an email received on Wednesday afternoon.
Councilor Norm Crume said that the council should hear from the city attorney and “see what changed.”
Sullivan, also attending the meeting telephonically, explained that the main issue with the original contract was the lack of a warranty. He said that he added “warranty language” to the contract which he described as “pretty aggressive,” and which set a five-year warranty period.
The attorney representing Lawn Express countered with a one-year warranty period added to the contract in lieu of the five year period suggested by Sullivan.
Sullivan continued by saying that he had done some researching into warranties for irrigation equipment projects such as this and that the industry standard is a one-year warranty, parts and labor.
Hill said that he wanted to hear from the contractor.
Scott Windham from Lawn Express in addressing the council said that he had never heard of a five-year warranty, but he would be “happy to do a one-year.”
The Council approved the bid from Lawn Expressm and the appropriation of funds to cover the costs of the project with the amended language in the contract to reflect a one-year warranty, parts and labor.
