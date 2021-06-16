ONTARIO — The enforcement of city codes is an ongoing discussion for the Ontario City Council, which recently has looked at potentially waiving civil penalty fees which collectively sit close to $1 Million.
As part of the latest updates on the topic, the council on Tuesday approved the formation of a code enforcement ad hoc committee to discuss the city’s current code enforcement ordinance and recommend changes to it.
This committee would be similar in scope to other ad hoc committee which pass recommendations on to the City Council. The structure of that committee featured three Ontario city councilors and four members of the community.
Council President Freddy Rodriguez raised concerns that having three city councilors on the committee was too much for this “particular” topic.
Councilor John Kirby suggested splitting the potential committee’s scope into two sections, one for public health and safety concerns and the other for matters pertaining to aesthetics and “beautification.”
No decision was made regarding that suggestion.
Mayor Riley Hill made the suggestion of advertising for interested community members to serve on the committee as had been done for previous city committees.
A motion to create the committee passed, with Rodriguez being the sole dissenting vote against the measure.
Committee member applications can be picked up at the front desk of Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St. and can also be found online at ontariooregon.org, underneath the ‘Find a Form’ tab on the upper-right-hand side of the page.
