ONTARIO

The Kiwanis Club of Ontario is hosting a city clean-up event in Ontario on Saturday morning. The group has dubbed this type of event “plogging” which means “picking up garbage while jogging or walking,” according to an announcement for the weekend event.

Volunteers are directed to the check-in station on the west side of Jackson’s / Shell on Southwest Fourth Ave.

The announcement indicates that this is not a group gathering and volunteers need to “sign a waiver, get some gear” and head out to the suggested area(s) and get to cleaning. This event is physically-distanced and hand sanitizer will be provided.

The announcement goes on to state that this garbage, if not picked up, “may be washed into the Snake River.”

