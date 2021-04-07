ONTARIO
The Kiwanis Club of Ontario is hosting a city clean-up event in Ontario on Saturday morning. The group has dubbed this type of event “plogging” which means “picking up garbage while jogging or walking,” according to an announcement for the weekend event.
Volunteers are directed to the check-in station on the west side of Jackson’s / Shell on Southwest Fourth Ave.
The announcement indicates that this is not a group gathering and volunteers need to “sign a waiver, get some gear” and head out to the suggested area(s) and get to cleaning. This event is physically-distanced and hand sanitizer will be provided.
The announcement goes on to state that this garbage, if not picked up, “may be washed into the Snake River.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.