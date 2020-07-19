FRUITLAND — With Payette County’s official newspaper, Independent-Enterprise, getting folded into The Argus Observer, an Oregon-based newspaper, some Payette County municipalities recently made the decision to switch their legal advertisements, commonly known as public notices, to an Idaho newspaper.
After first considering where to publish its legal advertisements during its regular meeting on June 22, the Fruitland City Council tabled the matter, and on July 13, the council decided to move to The Argus Observer.
Fruitland City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy in a phone interview on Wednesday morning said the Argus was adopted as the official newspaper for the city of Fruitland during the recent meeting.
“More people in this area read the Argus,” said Pearcy.
The readership was one of the reasons for the Council’s decision according to Pearcy.
During their June 22 meeting, council members discussed the prospect of a seemingly straightforward choice to replace the Independent-Enterprise.
City Attorney Stephanie Bonney, however, said that choice is not as simple as that.
“You would think this would be easy, but it’s not,” said Bonney. “For Payette County, the way that statutes are, it’s clear to me that Payette County can use the Argus as their official newspaper. The wrinkle for cities is that there’s two provisions: There’s the state provision that talks about official newspapers, 60-106. Nowhere in there does it talk about whether it has to be in the state of Idaho.”
But, Bonney said, Idaho 50-213 complicates things.
“That’s the only place you see the word ‘Idaho newspaper.’”
To complicate things further, Bonney said city statute references 60-106, “Which actually conflicts with 50-213 to the sense that you have the word ‘Idaho.’”
“The short answer is, there’s conflict in these two statutes and then what do you do with that conflict,” said Bonney.
Bonney said that while running legals in a newspaper published closer to Boise would be ‘safe’ under these statutes, it wouldn’t necessarily be beneficial to the city.
“The honest truth is, I could make a good argument for either way.”
Bonney pointed out the cities of Payette and New Plymouth had already made the move to publish their legals in a newspaper published closer to Boise.
As far as whether choosing the Argus would be sustained long term, Bonney said it could go either way.
“I’m leaning towards being pretty comfortable with the Argus, because like I said to the extent that there’s an argument here … a court could tell me I’m wrong, I could totally see you going either way with this. It’s not a black-and-white answer, so I’m convinced there is gray area here.”
She also said that the Argus gives the city better notification, “which is the whole point of an official newspaper.”
Mayor Brian Howell posed the question “What’s the worst that could happen?” to which Bonney answered that a court could overrule that if they felt it necessary. She also said someone would have to challenge a notice for that to be possible, however.
Howell pointed out that a common complaint is that citizens claim to have not been notified about city projects, to which Bonney pointed out that if it was published in a newspaper then they were notified.
“You have to actually not know about it until later,” said Bonney.
Bonney also noted that the future of print media being impacted by modern technology could change how legals are required to be published in future years.
“I wouldn’t be surprised, at some point” if that happened, said Bonney.
No action was taken on the matter during the meeting, as it requires further discussion as of press time.
Howell dismissed the idea of running legals in a Weiser newspaper, due to low circulation.
The Argus Observer office is in Ontario.
Griffin Hewitt contributed to this article.
