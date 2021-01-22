ONTARIO
Citizen and Ontario Public Works Committee member Jackson Fox brought a citizen petition before the Ontario City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.
Fox had composed a letter outlining his concerns and remitted that letter to the council for their perusal. He then read the letter in which he states that the Ontario City Council, in 2017, made the decision to impose a sales tax “in an obvious effort of non-transparency without a vote of the people.”
The tax that Fox was referring to was move to adopt a 1% sales tax in the City of Ontario.
Resolution #2017-139, which called for an election to amend Ontario’s city charter to include the sales tax, was “passed and adopted by the Ontario City Council” on Dec. 19, 2017. The vote to adopt was unanimous, with Councilors Tessa Winebarger, Dan Capron, Norm Crume, Betty Carter, Ramon Palomo, Marty Justus and Mayor Ron Verini in favor of the measure.
Fox, in his statement, said that the actions of the council “enraged concerned citizens” who then formed a nonprofit group that gathered enough signatures “thus forcing a vote of the people.”
“I believe the only way to ensure that future Councils do not attempt to surpass the Citizens on such an important matter of imposing a local sales tax, I am presenting a written petition to the Council to consider an amendment to the City Charter. The City Charter should be amended to require a direct vote of the Citizens of Ontario if a sales tax should ever be considered in the future,” reads the a paragraph from the letter that Fox wrote.
Mayor Riley Hill then asked when the current charter the city was adopted to which it suggested that it took place in the early 1980s.
Fox then asked Hill when the last time the charter was “amended.” The answer to the question came from Ontario City Attorney Larry Sullivan.
“Not on my watch,” he stated, “It does require an election and I don’t recall that we’ve ever done an Ontario municipal [election].”
Fox asserted that the issue was voted on, which required further clarification.
“We’ve never done a charter amendment in the 26 years I’ve been here,” said Ontario City Recorder, Tori Barnett.
After a brief discussion, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown clarified the results of the proposed 1% sales tax and the subsequent election that followed, saying that the measure failed and along with it, the corresponding charter amendment with Sullivan concurring.
“The ballot language was that if it passed, then it would also include a charter amendment to restrict it from raising any more beyond one percent to a vote of the people,” said Brown.
“Thanks Adam, you cost me a case of good whiskey,” stated Fox, which caused the chamber to erupt with laughter.
“You should have told me what was at stake,” said Brown with a laugh.
“Could you get that in the minutes, please?” asked Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.