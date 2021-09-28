City cancels airport drag racing event slated for this week

ONTARIO — An aircraft racing event that was slated to take place at the Ontario Municipal Airport this week has been canceled, according to an announcement on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
STOL drag racing, including training and qualifications, were slated to be underway from Sept. 29-Oct. 2, as arranged by former airport manager Erik Hartley. STOL is an acronym for “short take off / landing” and events using aircraft in this way for drag racing, hovering just a few feet from the ground and racing to the end of a sanctioned track, circling around and racing back to the starting line.
The event was slated to take place on the airport’s new grass strip, which would serve as the drag race strip.
Prior to tendering his resignation, Hartley said that plans to make Ontario Municipal Airport the Northwestern site of STOL drag racing were in the works. The city is still without an airport manager, and it’s unknown if that is why the races were canceled.
“We are very sorry to have had to cancel the STOL Drag race at the Ontario Municipal Airport that was scheduled for the end of September,” reads the announcement online. “We are working with the STOL National organization to reschedule an event for 2022. We hope to put on a great event next year with some world class pilots.”
