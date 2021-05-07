ONTARIO
Ontario City Attorney Larry Sullivan was present during the Ontario City Council’s work session on May 6 to explain what the potential impacts of Oregon House Bills 2006 and 2367 may be on the city. No action was taken by the council during the meeting.
House Bill 2006
Sullivan said that the impact that House Bill 2006 is going to have on the city is that it “imposes an obligation on the city” to work with organizations that want to develop homeless shelters. He said the bill “mandates” the city work with organizations such as these.
Sullivan said that the bill also “restricts the city’s discretion” on what sort of proposed plans the city “can veto.” He said this may mean organizations wishing to come to Ontario and “make a pitch” to the city to open a homeless shelter may have more of an option to do so.
“It is obviously going to put pressure on the city to approve homeless shelters,” said Sullivan.
He did say that there is a stipulation that these organizations must have previously worked with homeless shelters for a minimum of “two years” in order to qualify to make a proposal to the city for a shelter.
“At this point it’s unclear what the long-term effect of that legislation is going to be for the city,” Sullivan said.
He said the bill does benefit corporations and other entities to come to the city and make their proposals.
“If they qualify under this bill, it may limit the city’s ability to refuse to work with them,” said Sullivan.
House Bill 2367
Sullivan stated that House Bill 2367 “may have a more immediate impact on the city.” He then suggested that council members read through Section 5 of the bill and familiar themselves with it.
Sullivan said that Section 5 “essentially creates a homeless person’s Bill of Rights in Oregon” and called this portion of the bill “comprehensive.”
“There is essentially an amnesty that has been given to the homeless,” he said.
Sullivan said that this bill would restrict what law enforcement could do in relation to ordinance violations. He gave an example of a homeless person using a public parking lot to park in and use as a shelter, saying “removing them would be difficult.”
Sullivan said that he wanted to look over the bills further and give “a more comprehensive summary of these statutes” at the council’s next meeting on May 18.
Councilor John Kirby said that the League of Oregon Cities will be holding a virtual workshop on this topic on May 21 and suggested that the council takes part in this presentation.
The newspaper reached out to Community in Action and Origins Faith, which are partners with the city on the shelter, regarding what this would mean for the future of the shelter. Comments were unreturned by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.