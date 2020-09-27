ONTARIO
The revamping of downtown Ontario’s sidewalks is a project that the city has been working on since April when it awarded the project to Warrington Construction.
Since then, ADA compliant bulbout structures were added to downtown sidewalks, with flower planters and decorative rocks being the newest additions.
The finishing touches are the plants to be added to these structures. Andrews Seed will be doing the design for the vegetation as well as supplying the plants themselves. City Manager Adam Brown stated in July that it was suggested to the city that a fall planting would be the best time to get the plants established.
The total cost of the project to date, before any botanical work is done, is $815,000, this is following more than one budgetary amendment that required Ontario City Council approval. One of the more problematic issues with the project being the unexpected issues with subsurface materials under the sidewalk as crews were removing the old structure.
What will adding plants cost?
The Argus reached out to Brown for further comment on the cost of this latest leg in the project and whether the botanical work has already been budgeted for and what the additional costs to be incurred are.
“I haven’t gotten the bill for them, but I don’t expect them to be more than a few hundred dollars, if that. We are using some unspent funds from another line in the general fund,” wrote Brown in an email message received on Thursday morning.
What kinds of plants were chosen?
In a phone interview conducted on Thursday morning with Susan Kurth from Andrews Seed, she provided more insight into the variety of plants are being used to cap off this project.
“It turned out great,” said Kurth, talking of the planting.
She said that she has had been working with Ontario Parks Director Jay Hysell in getting the vegetation ready to go.
“The city has just been great to work with,” said Kurth.
She said that the plants that were chosen were “Rudbeckia, goldstrum” which is the variety, she said that the common name for this plant is “black-eyed Susan.” The other plant is “Lavender, phenomenal.” Kurth said that both of these varieties are more drought tolerant and that they’re strong perennials. She said these types of plants are good for the kind of climate that Ontario and surroundings areas have.
Kurth also said that the plants have been planted far enough away from the curb so that snow isn’t piled on top of them during the winter months. She also said how excited she is that downtown is getting an updated look.
“If we can all just do a little bit, it’ll be a great improvement,” said Kurth.
