NYSSA— Nyssa residents have a full range of options to choose from as they consider what they want in their parks in the future.
With the help of state funding, city officials have embarked on a process to develop a parks master plan which is this first step toward applying for grants to pay for future improvements.
The second of two public meetings was held last week to discuss the various suggestions that had been garnered from Nyssa residents from a previous meeting.
For Memorial Park, at the corner of North Sixth Street and Main Street, the only proposed change would be the addition of a restroom facility.
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret said the Park Master Plan project is being funded by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
No changes are proposed for the city’s other very small park, River Park, next to the Snake River, which is mostly taken up with a driveway, parking area and boat ramp.
There were many changes suggested for South Park, the largest space. These include a walking path with lighting, refurbished baseball diamond, installation drinking fountains resurfacing of areas of concrete restriping basketball courts, the addition of pickleball courts, install and equip small skate park, install new soccer fields, concrete upgrades and a splash pad, with wastewater to be captured and used to help irrigate the park.
Proposals for Lyons Park, the former swimming pool park, was a dog park. This would be split up for dogs of different sizes, and would include several features to encourage dogs to exercise or use a tools to train dogs.
Other suggestions include a dog water station, a dog water trail, a walking path and a splash pad, with playground equipment to be added to the existing fill in pool area.
North Park, which borders on Locust Avenue and is mostly taken up with a baseball field, is proposed also proposed for a walking path, renovated restroom, a pavilion with picnic tables, fights for baseball fields, installation of a cooking station with dishwashing area, and installation of security cameras.
Assisting the city with the planning document is Jesse Christenssen, of EcoEngineering. Christensen said Thursday the suggestions were not set in stone and any desired changes could be submitted to the Nyssa City Council.
Maret said a committee will be taking the suggestions and creating a final draft of the plan to be submitted to the City Council for its approval. It is hoped the city could begin applying for grants next year.
