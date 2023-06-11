ONTARIO — Summer is near and so, too, is the return of seasonal fruits and vegetables, including cherries, berries and rhubarb from Washington state. Those returns also mean the return of seasonal migrant laborers, who sometimes travel from great distances to work in various agricultural positions.

Recently, many migrant workers have been returning to fields and orchards in the Pacific Northwest to harvest summer crops. Some of those have been traveling through on Interstate 84 to reach their destination and stopping at cities along the way.



Tags

Load comments