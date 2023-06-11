Busses of seasonal farmworkers heading to work in Yakima, Washington, have been stopping at businesses near Interstate 84 on their way through. Some residents have been seeing the buses near Walmart and Home Depot and believed illegal immigrants were being dropped off here.
ONTARIO — Summer is near and so, too, is the return of seasonal fruits and vegetables, including cherries, berries and rhubarb from Washington state. Those returns also mean the return of seasonal migrant laborers, who sometimes travel from great distances to work in various agricultural positions.
Recently, many migrant workers have been returning to fields and orchards in the Pacific Northwest to harvest summer crops. Some of those have been traveling through on Interstate 84 to reach their destination and stopping at cities along the way.
It was recent stops such as these, including one on Thursday night in Ontario, that became a source of concern for some in the community. Some believed that “all the busses of Hispanics” were busloads of illegal immigrants being dropped off near the I-84 interchange. While that theory has since been disproven, it’s noteworthy that “for the most part Oregon law enforcement is prohibited for enforcing any kind of immigrant laws.”
Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai explained more about the situation on Friday morning.
He said shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday night a member of the Ontario City Council contacted him saying they had “heard some illegals were dropped off at the Home Depot via bus.”
Iwai sent down a couple of officers to investigate.
In trying to determine who was on the bus, and whether they were en route somewhere else or being dropped off, police received “sketchy” information, according to the chief.
Iwai said Thursday night was not the first occurrence, with another report taken on May 30 at about 10:30 p.m. Both incidents were reported by Walmart employees.
On the earlier incident, OPD received a report of four busses full of men engaging in walkouts, “essentially theft,” Iwai said.
Walmart wanted the people trespassed.
He said they were able to utilize Officer Rick Reyna “to interpret.” He was told the people were traveling as part of a government program in which they go to work in Yakima, Washington, for Zirkle Fruit. It is believed they are brought up from California, Texas and Arizona to go work in Yakima “where they are told they can gain citizenship,” Iwai said.
Police are told the workers’ expenses are paid for to get to Washington and they are “on their own to get back [from where they came] after the work is done.”
Iwai said on Thursday night busses had once again showed up near Walmart. According to the officer who made contact with them, the company in Yakima did not want the laborers there before 5 p.m. As such, they were waiting in Ontario before continuing on to Yakima, which is about four and a-half hours away.
It’s noteworthy that when it comes to illegal immigrants or migrants, “there is nothing we can do,” according to Iwai. “We don’t have the authority to do anything.”
The caveat, he said is if there is a criminal element.
