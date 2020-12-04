Citizens share tips for getting face coverings to fit better

Recently, the Oregon Health Authority asked readers of its COVID-19 newsletter to share tips and tricks for making face coverings work better.
Following are suggestions for making face coverings fit better.
• If a mask is too baggy due to long ear straps, the straps can be twisted before placing over the ears for a tighter fit.
• If your mask is slipping down, tie a small knot in the ear loops or pinch off the strap with a small rubber grommet that you can buy at a hardware store.
• Silicone stoppers (pictured below) can be added to the elastic earpieces on face masks, before or after sewing. They allow the elastic to be adjusted (loosened or tightened), behind the ears so face masks are more comfortable to wear. When the stoppers are on the elastic, a face mask can be adjusted to fit snugly against the face, with no openings around the cheeks or under the chin, and the material over the nose stays put.
• If you have long hair, you can slip both loops of the mask around a ponytail, rather than your ears.
• Cut to fit a piece of unscented, disposable dust-collecting mop cloth (such as Swiffer), and fit it inside the mask. It gives added filtering protection for small particles and helps the cloth mask fit better to the face.
• Use a small clip that has a hook on one end and a clothespin type hook on the other end. Place the hook end over the nose bridge on your glasses and fasten the clip to the mask. No nose slippage.
• Make an ear saver by using an old gift card or other similar card you don’t need. Cut it in half lengthwise. Hold one of the pieces horizontally and cut pairs of opposing notches, one on the top and one on the bottom, to hold the loops behind your ears.
