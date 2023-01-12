ONTARIO — Good Samaritans helped an Ontario Police officer detain a man today after witnessing "a scuffle" between the two and the man is now behind bars for assault on a police officer.
According to a news release from Ontario Police Department, the incident happened at about noon today when a patrol officer was outside talking to Braxton Prieto, 25, of Ontario, in the area of West Idaho Avenue and Northwest Ninth Street.
At that time, Malheur County Dispatch advised the officer that Prieto had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Clackamas County. The news release state that the officer told the man he was going to arrest him for it and that Prieto then resisted by “trying to pull away and overcome the officers’ efforts to place him into handcuffs.”
During the scuffle, the two left the sidewalk, went into the roadway on Northwest Ninth Street and eventually into a driveway.
The officer called for backup and officers were dispatched immediately.
“Two concerned citizens stopped to check on the officer’s status and had to help the officer secure the prisoner into handcuffs,” reads the release.
Prieto is now lodged in the Malheur County Jail, facing charges of assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest, supplying contraband to the jail and the Clackamas County warrant.
Assaulting a public safety officer is a Class C felony, carrying a minimum sentence of seven days. Supplying contraband also is a Class C felony and resisting arrest is a Class A misdemeanor.
According to court records, Prieto's warrant out of Clackamas County was for a case of harassment, a Class A misdemeanor.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on his new charges in Malheur County Circuit Court on Jan. 13.
“Ontario Police wishes to thank the two citizens that stopped to help the officer,” reads the release.
The news release did not state whether the officer was injured during the scuffle; however a request for comment is pending at the time of the publishing of this article.
