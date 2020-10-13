ONTARIO
Citizens Coalition of Ontario, a public group that, according to its Facebook page, “was established to create better communication between our community and the city.”
The group will be holding a virtual city council candidate forum on the Coalition’s Facebook page on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Argus reached out to Coalition administrator Eddy Thiel to learn more.
“Yes, it’ll be a live feed,” said Thiel, who said there will be five questions that are asked of candidates and that the candidates will have two minutes in which to give their responses.
Thiel said that on Oct. 7, the group “put a survey to the community” and are using the questions that were presented to them.
