ONTARIO — Citizens lined the Interstate 84 overpasses in Ontario before noon on Wednesday waving flags, holding signs and showing support for commercial motor carriers. The reason: a nationwide protest dubbed the American Freedom Convoy was passing by en route to the nation’s Capitol.
The group of about 20 to 30 truckers started from Troutdale, stayed in Pendleton on Tuesday night and planned to stop in Boise on Wednesday.
The impetus for the protest is freedom from mandates related to COVID-19. While health officials have repeatedly urged stopping the spread through precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated some have also set mandates.
There were about 50 people at the interchange east of the Pilot on Wednesday. They waved flags, held signs and cheered at truckers and other passersby who honked at them. There were people from Ontario, and others who had traveled from as far away as Juntura and Council, Idaho. Some said they were not against vaccines, only the freedom to choose whether to get one; others said they were against any mandates, including wearing masks. Several people attended with friends or family members, with some bringing children to the event.
When asked what showing support mean to them, the common answer from attendees was “freedom.”
Mary Beth Jewell, of Ontario, who was there waving flags with her children, whom she homeschools, said it was meaningful to be able to participate.
“Out here in Oregon, we are under Gov. Kate Brown’s thumb. We want more of Idaho’s values,” she said.
Jewell said she also opposed the mask mandate, too. She said it didn’t have anything to do with masks, it had to do with lack of freedom.
Could ‘trickle down here’
Camille Collings, of Council, was there with her children, who held signs made by her son, Adriel, 10, that read, “Honk 4 Freedom” and “Let Freedom Ring.”
Collings said they were there to support truckers and “our neighbors in Canada,” to bring awareness to the issues and to stand for freedom.
In Canada, truckers who pushed back against vaccines mandates also rallied at the nation’s capital in February. The result was bigger pushback from the government, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in an effort to remove blockades to the capital and at border crossings that had been in place for weeks. The act went so far as to allow banks to freeze accounts of individuals involved in protests without a court order. Trudeau’s action caused criticism from groups who called it government overreach and after protestors were removed, he withdrew it.
Skip and Louise Duffy, of Weiser, were also waving flags. Louise Duffy said she is totally against mandates but had no problem with the vaccine. She also said it was scary what was happening to people who protested against their government in Canada and Russia and worried that it could “definitely trickle down here.”
“It’s not OK with us, we stand for freedom,”Duffy said.
U.S. Navy Veteran Tom Hunter, who served from 1966-1970, traveled from Cambridge with his wife, Cecelia. He commended the “people willing to put themselves out there.” He further said “90% of people are ambivalent toward what’s going on and 10% are focused on how the government is handling it.”
Another person at the rally was Cathy Bryant-Kaae, of Ontario. She said she is absolutely against the vaccine mandate and ultimately left her job with Oregon Department of Corrections over it. As a state employee, she was among those mandated to get the vaccine. As such, she retired back in October of 2021. However, she stayed until Feb. 28 as the state could not find someone to fill her job. She said was the legal services coordinator for inmates at Snake River Correctional Institution for the past 9 years. She also stated that she was one of several employees leaving SRCI or ODOC over vaccine mandates.
A request for comment from SRCI regarding was not returned by time of publication.
‘Staying until laws are in place’
Melissa Courtney, a spokeswoman with American Freedom Convoy, said in a phone interview on Wednesday morning that the convoy swinging through eastern Oregon was one of 13 around the nation that was heading to Washington, D.C. Start times have been staggered across the nation, but all of them plan to arrive together on March 7.
Additionally, Courtney said there are meetings planned with U.S. House of Representatives that day.
Courtney clarified that the convoy wasn’t seeking freedom only for those who drive trucks but for all Americans.
“We are staying [in Washington, D.C.] until laws are in place that this can never happen again. They cannot just strip our Constitutional rights away from us,” she said. “We no longer have a voice and the vaccine mandates have cost so many people their jobs and so much more — their health, their lives are forever changed because of this mandate.”
She said support around the nation has been amazing and absolutely humbling, with people taking their students out of school to see the convoy, including an entire school in Montana.
Another trucker convoy, dubbed The People’s Convoy, is also heading to Washington.
In Washington, some have cited concerns of domestic extremists — such as those who stormed the Capitol in January of 2021, according to an article in the New York Times. The fear is they may be drawn to the planned convoy protests, it states.
A request for comment from U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, who was in his first session during the Capitol storm, was not returned by time of publication. The lawmaker has represented Oregon’s Second Congressional District since 2021. The district is the largest of six and includes Malheur County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.