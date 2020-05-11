Citizens can call in to attend Nyssa City Council’s Tuesday meeting

The Nyssa City Council meets at Nyssa City Hall, pictured here, at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

NYSSA — The Nyssa City Council will again hold its monthly meeting telephonically; it is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The call in phone number is (206) 331-4836, PIN number is - 9361962#. A speaker phone will also be available at the Police Department.

For more information, or to make arrangements, contact city hall at (541) 372-2264.

