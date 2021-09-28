Citizen's allegation of accounting error cleared as one made by the bank

ONTARIO — Ontario resident Jackson Fox questioned the Ontario City Council during its its first meeting of the month Sept. 14, about whether it had been informed of a $600,000 accounting error allegedly made in March. However, City Finance Director Kari Ott cleared the air immediately afterward, stating that the error was not an accounting error, but one made by the bank, and it was fixed within a week of it happening.
Fox alleged it was “lucky for the city that the local contractor was honest,” further alleging that weeks passed before the city found out about the matter. He also asked whether City Manager Adam Brown had notified the council of the alleged accounting error and, if not, whether he had violated the city’s charter in not telling them.
When Councilor Ken Hart asked Fox how he found out about a clerical error on a city transaction, Fox would not go on record to state how he found out (instead hand delivering a note to the dais).
It is worth noting that Fox is a longtime business associate of Ontario Mayor Riley Hill. According to business registry records housed by the Oregon Secretary of State, Hill and Fox are business associates. Both have been listed since at least 2014 as general partners for Ontario Villa Associates, a low-income housing property in Ontario, which has been in operation since 2007.
After Fox’s comments, Hill questioned aloud whether his name was on the check, as he is a check-signer for the city.
Ott then came to the podium and said that the check from the city actually was issued in the correct amount and that the banking error was caught by the contractor.
Ott later clarified with the newspaper that the check in question was actually $80,000 paid to BK Construction, who alerted the bank and Dan Cummings, community development director. The check cleared the bank for $680,000, however, but was fixed within a week. As to why the city didn’t find out about it first, Ott explained that the city’s accounts are not reconciled once per day, but rather once per month, at which point the banking error would have been discovered.
Ott hypothesized that perhaps the bank had entered a “6” instead of a “$,” when processing the funds.
Although the matter was cleared up, Fox did not offer up an apology to those he had accused of making the error or suppressing the matter. This is not the first time that Fox has recently pressed the city over happenings with its department heads. At a meeting in August, Fox sought records, including personnel files and email communications between with Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, former Code Enforcement Officer Dallas Brockett and Brown. The emails were allegedly regarding a complaint against Romero by Brockett, which was handled by Brown as a personnel matter.
Brown, in a text message to the newspaper stated that the city had not given Fox information from that request yet, emphasizing that personnel files are protected and would not be handed over.
“We do have emails for him to go through that we are purging sensitive information from,” Brown said.
It is noteworthy that Brockett and Romero were both named in a lawsuit by the mayor against the city over its code enforcement policies. That lawsuit was still underway at the time Fox made his request for those records. The suit was settled in Hill’s favor on Aug. 30, with the judge requiring the city drop the $500 civil penalty issued by the code enforcement department for ongoing issues, including weed overgrowth, on one of his properties.
It is also noteworthy that Hill is among those pushing for a charter change in how the city hires its department heads. While that is something currently done by the city manager (the only individual for whom the council has this oversight). Hill is seeking to have the council take on the role of hiring those department heads.
