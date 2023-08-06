VALE — In a recent City Council meeting, it was brought to the attention of the council that there are some issues at the pool. Kate Humphrey attended the meeting with concerns about the pool and the life guards.
Humphrey stated that the “swimming lessons are not certified by Red Cross or Ellis”. In a phone interview Thursday with Vale Swimming Pool Manager Jodi sharp, she stated “they are not either one of those, our life guards went through the Swim Lesson University training which is higher than the Red Cross.” Sharp also said that the life guards are Red Cross certified for CPR and first aid, “the city requires all of the training for lifeguard certification.”
Humphrey at the meeting mentioned that the pool doesn’t have and Water Safety Instructor certified life guards that can teach life guarding, “which we’ve had in the past,” she stated. Sharp said during the interview that the lifeguards “are not able to train one another, they get training for the university.”
Sharp shared that the life guards get 12 hours of basic training and an additional 6 hours of advanced, but “not all of them did the advance for the swim lessons,” sharp stated, “only a couple did the advance because we don’t get a lot to swimmers who want the advanced.” The advanced lessons are more of swim team strokes according too Sharp, “we get those every once in a while, so we did have 2 that did the advance training.”
“When I was there, there were ten students and nine teachers,” Humphrey said during the meeting. Sharps response to that during the interview was “we have group lessons and private lessons that are one on one.” Humphrey at the meeting mentioned that at level five they were being taught back strokes and other moves, “those are not swimming lessons being taught, so they shouldn’t be taught as a swimming lesson.” Sharp stated “There was an individual who knew the freestyle back stroke, side stroke, know how to tread water, and knew all the life saving strokes so they moved onto the butterfly stroke.” Sharp expressed that during the private lessons, the life guard “gages where they’re at and then advances them from there.”
One of Humphreys discussion points was that the pool closes on Sunday, given that they used to be open on that day, “could be open 3 to 4 hours.” In Sharp’s first year as manager of the pool, the City Manager at the time said they were going to be open Monday through Saturday. In Sharp’s second year, Vale City Manager Todd Fuller got a grant for community involvement. Sharp stated “part of that was spent on the pool and we got some inflatables,” they use to have an inflatable event every weekend that was free to the public, but their “attendance was very low throughout the summer,” as sharp stated, “I would say less than twenty kids.” But Sundays are now private parties and inflatables days which are once a month.
“We’re not opposed to being open on Sundays but then what about the private parties? It’s definitely something we can talk about,” Sharp stated in the phone interview.
