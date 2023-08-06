VALE — In a recent City Council meeting, it was brought to the attention of the council that there are some issues at the pool. Kate Humphrey attended the meeting with concerns about the pool and the life guards.

Humphrey stated that the “swimming lessons are not certified by Red Cross or Ellis”. In a phone interview Thursday with Vale Swimming Pool Manager Jodi sharp, she stated “they are not either one of those, our life guards went through the Swim Lesson University training which is higher than the Red Cross.” Sharp also said that the life guards are Red Cross certified for CPR and first aid, “the city requires all of the training for lifeguard certification.”



