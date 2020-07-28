ONTARIO — Citizens Coalition of Ontario’s Eddy Thiel, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown and Ontario Mayor Riley Hill were live last Wednesday on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page to give the community an update on multiple topics throughout town.
“We want to put some information out to you and give you some hope and some clarity on what’s happening,” said Thiel in opening up the forum.
Thiel addressed Hill and Brown with a prepared list of questions from citizens. The first question she addressed to Hill and it was regarding what programs are available to businesses affected by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“The city put together a low-interest loan fund that is available to businesses affected by the virus. But it works in conjunction with the state who also has a program that they can get a grant and pay back the loan up to $5,000. And then the city has also agreed, the council, has agreed to forgive water and sewer bills for three months to businesses affected by the virus,” said Hill.
Thiel then asked if there is an application to which Hill said there is and it can be found on the city’s website.
The next question was about the effect that COVID-19 is having on the city and its services.
Hill said that functions at city hall have been impeded by the pandemic as evidenced by the closed lobby doors, but that the city is doing the best it can under the current circumstances.
The meeting lasted little over half an hour and concluded with Hill stating the Ontario community has a vision and a plan.
“We try to think of the long game,” said Hill.
No date was set for the next livestreamed forum.
