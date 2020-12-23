MALHEUR COUNTY
When the snow starts to fall, measures to clear it off of main roadways becomes a priority.
So far this winter, the area received about 3 inches of snow on Dec. 12-13. Most of it has melted away by now, and the forecast shows a chance of snow on Saturday, but it will mix with rain. Following that, the next time the area is supposed to see snow is about a week from today, when several days’ worth is forecast by The Weather Channel.
Around Malheur County, each municipality has their own ways of dealing with removing snow as it accumulates. Following is a roundup of information about Ontario, Vale and Nyssa’s snow plans.
Ontario classifies storms in order to prioritize crews’ procedures
Al Cablay, director of the the city of Ontario’s Public Works department which is handled by Jacobs, went into more detail about the city’s snow removal plan in an email on Dec. 16. He shared some excerpts from the city’s “Snow & Ice Removal Program.”
Cablay said “maps and procedures are located within each truck, showing the operators their areas of responsibility.” He wrote that the “arterial and collector streets” are listed in order of priority.
Cablay drew attention to the designations of the different kinds of weather conditions and the corresponding action to be taken by Public Works crews. Details follow.
Class I storm: This designation is characterized by “an accumulation of snow now more than 5 inches in depth,” also noting temperatures that are at or below freezing with icy conditions possible.
“This level of effort is most commonly used within the city. Four routes have been specified which consist of applying salt and/or sand and liquid chemical deicer to all arterial and collector streets throughout the city,” wrote Cablay.
Class II storm: Under this classification, weather conditions have exceeded class I, and include accumulations of snow exceeding 6 inches with temperatures “at or below freezing.”
Cablay explained what is done differently in response to a Class II storm.
“Plowing of all residential streets with an option to apply de-icing material, as necessary. The estimated time to complete this operation is 12 hours. Local contractors could be used to remove snow and ice from the downtown business district as well as augment Public Works crews,” wrote Cablay.
Downtown shopping area: Cablay provided a list of the streets in the downtown shopping area with their priority ranking in two groups: first priority and second priority.
The area generally extends from East Idaho Avenue to Southeast Fifth Avenue, north to south, from Depot Lane to Southwest Third Avenue, east to west.
It also includes public parking lots between Depot Lane and South Oregon Street. Snow is piled in the corner of those lots to be removed later, if necessary.
What about Ontario sidewalks?
The newspaper checked with Ontario Police Department’s Code Enforcement division to see who’s in charge of removing the stuff from sidewalks and other areas on properties.
Following are three things to know if you have a sidewalk in front of your residence or business in Ontario.
Who has to remove it: Removal of snow is the responsibility of the tenant or occupant, or if unoccupied, the owner of the property, according to city ordinance. (This goes for other things that accumulate, too, such as leaves, ice, rubbish or other litter and obstructions on sidewalks abutting the property.) And you can’t just plow, push or otherwise place the snow or other materials into a public right of way.
When does it have to be done: Snow and ice must be removed within 48 hours of accumulation, according to Ordinance Officer Dallas Brockett, who has a letter that he will send out to people who are found in violation of the municipal code.
“It’s in the City’s best interest to have a clear walking path on the sidewalk for our community,” reads the letter.
Is there a penalty: Yes, there can be a penalty of up to $500 for those people who do not comply.
However, Brockett says that the letter serves as a reminder for people to come into compliance before they get fined, and education first usually gets the job done.
Nyssa and Vale crews prep roads ahead of snowfall
As with Ontario, Nyssa and Vale city crews geared up for the winter and responded to their first snow fall early Dec. 14.
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret said the Nyssa Public Works crew started preparing the equipment and getting supplies during the summer, and in the first sign of snow fall, begins putting down gravel and magnesium at each intersection.
The crew usually waits to get out and plow streets, Maret said, until there is a few inches down before starting that operation.
“At four inches we start plowing,” he said.
In Vale the plan is start putting down gravel, particularly while the snowfall is light. For light to moderate snow, the city’s Public Works crew handles the task with the city’s two trucks, said Interim City Manager Katy Lamb. However, with heavier snowfall, the city partners with the Vale Oregon Irrigation District or Partner Livestock auction to help clear the sides streets.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews take care of the state highways through town, U.S. Highway 20 (A Street W and Washington W) and Highway 26 (12th St. N., Washington St. E.)
In Nyssa, the state highways through town are Main Street, Thunderegg Boulevard and Adrian Boulevard.
