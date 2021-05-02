ONTARIO
An infrastructure idea that was floated at a work session of the Ontario City Council on April 8 is now being backed by a plea from the council to lawmakers for help in funding the project. That plea is in the form of a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, and several Oregon, Idaho and U.S. representatives and senators.
That letter was brought up during the second regular meeting of the City Council on April 27, continuing the idea of a second bridge connecting Ontario and Fruitland, by means of extending Ontario’s Southeast 18th Avenue to an Interstate 84 overpass into Fruitland.
As the bridge project is one that has been included in the Ontario Transportation System Plan for years, Community Development Director Dan Cummings has been tasked with reviewing what getting another route into Ontario would entail, including looking at Oregon Department of Transportation requirements.
However, the city council is now hopeful that state and federal officials will recognize the need for the project, too, and will subsequently “begin to plan and save for this project by adding it to the State Transportation Improvement Plan.”
“The City of Ontario is willing to help in whatever capacity is available,” reads the letter; however, it notes that the cost will “undoubtedly” be more than either of the cities are able to afford.
The letter states that the need for another connecting route between the cities is due to the past 20 years of growth in Ontario’s eastern border due to sales tax advantage and in Fruitland due to property tax advantages, and states that both cities “have recognized the need.”
During the council meeting, Hill said he said he spoke with Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, “drafting this letter” showing support for the project and hoped that the council would approve and sign it.
Hill said that he also spoke with the Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins, who requested a copy of the letter.
“I also appeared in front of the City Council in Fruitland talking about this issue and they were on board with it, and approved the action in trying to get that crossing,” Hill said.
In a phone interview on Friday afternoon, City Administrator Rick Watkins said that Hill did appear in front of the Fruitland City Council at the first meeting in April and that the council does support the proposal — especially in getting federal funding for a the project.
“The project has been in the works for thirty years or more,” Watkins said.
The overpass would link up to Fruitland’s West First Avenue, he said, adding that there are no houses on the south side of the east-west running road. On the north side, there’s not a lot of houses either, however, it has all been subdivided, Watkins noted.
Additionally, he noted that any development that has happened on West First Avenue has been required to provide half of the 70-foot right-of-way that would be needed to facilitate such a project.
“Because we knew this was coming,” Watkins said.
He said it’s “just another transportation connection,” and that it was pretty tough on Highway 30 is, when it gets “clogged up” from traffic accidents.
“That whole hub comes to a standstill,” he said, adding that when it does motorist can’t get anywhere except by means of OR-201 to Boat Landing road or Highway 30 to milepost 3 on the Idaho side at Fruitland and Palisades.
“It’s really about available connectivity,” Watkins said, when talking about Fruitland being easier to connect to Ontario at this time than Payette.
“I can’t think of anything on that side,” he said. “You’ve got a whole lot of ground between Payette Proper and the Snake River.”
This includes a park and a lot of ground west of the railroad, Watkins said.
“I really don’t know how practical it would be. Maybe another 100 years,” he said.
Hill urged the Ontario City Council to sign the letter as he “thought it would have more impact with our senators and so forth.” Councilor John Kirby also urged the council to support it.
The letter was unanimously approved, to be signed by the mayor and all the council members.
