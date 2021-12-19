MALHEUR COUNTY — Though it doesn’t officially start until Tuesday, winter weather is now in full swing in the region.
Many cities, including the Ontario, are prepared in the event of a repeat of “Snowmageddon” or “Snowpocalypse” of 2016-17, which dumped record amounts of snow that caused the collapse of many buildings throughout the region.
According to Ontario Public Works Director Al Cablay, with Jacobs, the crew that the city has on hand are “all very experienced snow removal operators.”
On Dec. 14, he wrote in an email that the current crew is the same one which was out servicing streets during that record-breaking winter.
Cablay said in the case of a snowstorm, primary and secondary streets will be serviced first, followed by residential streets.
The director monitors the crew's progress, then relays that progress to the Ontario City Manager Adam Brown.
There are two levels that the city uses to determine how it uses its resources.
Level I, which is the most commonly used in the city, will have the following resources: Three V-box mounted dump trucks, one liquid magnesium chloride truck [used for the deicing of city streets], five Public Works staff, one supervisor, 50 to 60 tons of sand as needed, 24 tons of salt/sand mix as needed and 2,000 gallons of liquid magnesium chloride as needed.
When the need arises, crews have four routes to cover in Ontario, and will apply salt and/or sand and liquid chemical deicer to all “arterial and collector streets” throughout the city, according to a 24-page Snow Ice Control plan from 2016 which dictates how they handle snow on roads.
The time required to completely cover these routes one time is about 4.5 hours, with additional time needed to address recurring problem areas. Special attention is focused on areas where steep grades and/or curves are present and may require unique methods to maintain safe travel, according to the plan.
Two such examples of this are Hospital Hill and the Northwest Second Avenue, also known as the Peterson Loop, where crews find it especially effective to apply a chemical deicer ahead of a storm to prevent the formation of ice on the roadway. There may be times when alternative application methods, including a salt/sand mix, are used in these locations, if necessary, to provide more.
If the city goes into Level II, which happens when snow levels reach 6 inches or more, plowing of all residential streets will take place, along with the main city streets.
Once that happen and crews are reassigned, businesses in the downtown district may have to hire local contractors for snow removal.
All snow is piled in corners of lots to be removed later, if needed. The alley bordering the Depot Lane parking lots (running north and south from South East First Avenue to South West Fourth Avenue) will also be cleared and treated with chemicals and/or abrasives, as needed.
It is noteworthy that businesses and residences are responsible for clearing snow off their respective sidewalks.
What Vale and Nyssa do
The newspaper also contacted the cities of Nyssa and Vale to find out about their respective snow plans for the winter.
Vale City Manager Todd Fuller told the Argus in a phone interview on Dec. 15, that the city will only clean streets if the snowfall is above 3 inches.
The city has the following equipment on hand to clean the streets: one grader, one dump truck and one tractor.
Fuller also said that Vale Public Works has sand on hand, and receives assistance from the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District and Malheur County Road Department, if needed.
He said that citizens will also sometimes volunteer their time to help clean city streets after a snowstorm comes through the area.
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret indicated the city is prepared with a tenured crew.
“We are ready for the weather [with] our snowplows, sanders and mag trucks,” he wrote in an email on Dec. 17. “We have a very dedicated and experienced crew that will do everything in their power to keep our roads cleared.”
The Argus is attempting to seek comment from the Malheur County Road Department regarding what their plans are for managing snow on county roads. Calls were not returned by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.