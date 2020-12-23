Churches around the valley celebrate Jesus’ birth on Thursday

The electronic reader board at Calvary Chapel church on Alameda Drive in Ontario says they will hold an outdoor service on Friday. People who attend are encouraged to sit either on the lawn or in their vehicles.

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY

In the face of ongoing pandemic, congregations at many valley churches are finding ways to hold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services on Thursday to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, either by virtual services or in person, and one is even being held outdoors.

Following is a selection of services that are available.

St.Paul Lutheran Church, 843 Alameda Dr., Ontario — Thursday: Drive-in worship at 4 p.m. on 87.9 FM; Friday: virtual service, which is available on a YouTube link on St. Paul Lutheran’s Facebook page.

Ontario Nazarene Church, 1131 Alameda Dr. — Thursday: services will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. via livestream on ontariofirst.org.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second, Ave., Ontario — Thursday: Mass will be at 3 p.m. in English, 5 p.m. in Spanish, 7 p.m. in English, and a midnight mass in English. On Friday: Mass will be held at 10 a.m. in English.

West Valley Church, 100 E. First St., Fruitland — Thursday: Candlelight Service, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., in-person and on the church’s Facebook page.

Calvary Chapel, 1775, Alameda Drive, Ontario — Christmas Eve 6 p.m., sit on lawn or vehicles.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. Seventh St., Fruitland — Thursday: Mass at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in English; and at 8 p.m. in Spanish; Friday, Mass at 9 a.m.

Bible Baptist Church, 118, S. Main St., Payette — Thursday: Candlelight service at 7 p.m.

First Christian Church, 906 Second Ave. N., Payette: Thursday, service at 6 p.m.

