FRUITLAND — Those in need of food assistance during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic have one more place to turn: Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland.
The Church opens its food bank to residents every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Lila Shine, a volunteer for the food bank, sought to remind the public of this resource as fewer people are using it since the pandemic hit.
“We’ve had a real drop-off of our people coming; We don’t know if they’re afraid to come,” is what weighed on Shine’s mind in a phone conversation on June 15.
Those with questions are invited to stop by the food bank for answers.
“Just show up and we’ll answer any questions they may have,” said Shine.
