ONTARIO — On Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Community Church Pastor Tom Greco and several of his parishioners delivered a bountiful meal to the Ontario Fire Station so that members of the fire and police departments could enjoy a free meal as an expression of gratitude for all they do for the community. The idea of the meal was to bring enough that firefighters and police officers could pick and choose things to eat throughout the day, knowing that different shifts would prevent them from all having lunch together.
The idea was spearheaded by Kathy Iida, according to Greco, and was done in conjunction with the 20-year remembrance of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Tom is very instrumental in making us aware,” Iida said. “It’s really nice, the service they provide for community and families in keeping us safe — it’s harder all the time [for them].”
The meal included heaps of watermelon and a variety of homemade foods, including Mafa chicken, salads, and desserts, one of which was a gigantic huckleberry pie which was brought with vanilla ice cream for first responders who wanted a slice a la mode.
After Greco and volunteers brought in the meal to tables set up in one of the fire station bays, they briefly visited with Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, two firefighters and a police officer who were there at the time, explaining why they were there. Additionally, Greco prayed over the meal and for the safety of the first responders.
Greco expressed his gratitude to the chiefs and their crews for “doing this every day for us.”
“Thank you for providing care and dedication,” he said.
Leighton appreciated the gesture, noting that the church was also among participants in the Sept. 11 community prayer event this Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.
“It’s really amazing, what they are doing for us, on Saturday, too. Not just us, all the people who sacrificed on that day. It is really special, I think.”
Leighton thanked the group of volunteers, adding, “I know Tom prays for us all the time, and we appreciate it.”
Greco, in an email to the newspaper on Thursday, stated that in living near the hospital, he hears sirens daily, adding that he and his wife, Gail, “have committed to pray for the first responders and the people in distress they are driving or flying to care for or rescue every time we hear a siren or life flight aircraft.”
Romero, who has tendered his resignation effective at the end of October also expressed his gratitude to the volunteers.
“Thank all of you guys,” he said. “I’m departing Ontario next month, and it’s not an easy decision — this adds paint to the departure. It hurts to leave, but it is an honor and privilege to be served by you and with you. I’m going to miss all of you.”
