ONTARIO —
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how urgently blood donations are needed, as demand continues to soar according to officials at the American Red Cross. This is a message echoed by Tammy Kofoed, communication director for the Nampa Coordinating Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
According to Kofoed, the church presently represents 50% of all blood donations made in the Nampa/Caldwell region. While this represents a significant effort by church membership, it also highlights how other sources of donors have dwindled since the start of the pandemic, she said.
“While that is awesome, it means that there is not nearly enough happening out there to meet current needs, and with that in mind, we can do more,” wrote Kofoed.
Kofoed, herself a donor, shared with the Argus what she learned in making her most recent donation on Jan. 18.
“I went to donate blood on Thursday, and asked how concerning the blood shortage really is,” she wrote. “I was told that this is the worst blood shortage in the history of the Red Cross, which dates clear back to the mid 1800’s. They are calling it a crisis.”
Kofoed cited Laura Zagby-Dye, biomedical national partnership manager for the American Red Cross, who detailed donation statistics.
“The Red Cross has experienced about a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began and at schools and colleges, we saw a 62% drop in blood drives due to the pandemic,” Zigby-Dye explained. “As a result, [Generation] Z, which accounted for nearly one-quarter of donors in 2019, made up just about 10% in 2021. We also continue to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.”
Zigby-Dye said that the Red Cross presently has less than a day’s supply of blood to distribute.
She called for additional blood drives to be held as soon as possible, noting that the nation’s need for blood donations has become a critical situation.
“I am writing to let you know that last night we announced a heightened level of need as we are in the midst of a national blood crisis for the first time ever,” she wrote. “This is the worst blood shortage in over a decade and it poses a concerning risk to patient care. Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.”
In a COVID-19 media briefing by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Feb. 8, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, State Administrator of Public Health, highlighted the impact of continued shortages of donors.
“This shortage does pose a risk to patient care, as doctors may be forced to make some very tough decisions about things like which patients receive blood transfusions and which ones must wait until more blood supply becomes available,” Shaw-Tulloch said.
Shaw-Tulloch noted that the Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply, but that they have had to limit supplies nationwide in recent months due to donation shortages. She expressed gratitude to existing donors in Idaho, encouraging those who are eligible to schedule future blood and blood products donations as soon as possible.
“Idahoans are known to come together and help support one another when the going gets tough and lend a hand when our community members need them the most,” she said. “I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to donate and schedule your appointment today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.