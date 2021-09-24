ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College went on the record months ago stating that they would not require vaccination against COVID-19 for its students and staff, saying that it should be a matter of personal choice. While it is still voluntary and not required, the community college is now incentivizing its students to do so by offering a one-time $100 gift card for those who are fully vaccinated.
The effort, dubbed “Get vaccinated. Get $100. It’s that easy,” is part of a campaign to help get those on campus vaccinated, according to a news release from Abby Lee, spokeswoman for the college on Wednesday.
Regardless of vaccination status, the college still requires individuals to wear face coverings on campus, in all indoor spaces and in outdoor events that are crowded or when social distancing is not possible.
According to the release, the incentive is available to any student enrolled at the college for fall term who is fully vaccinated (with either one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two shots of either Moderna or Pfizer) by Nov. 1.
“We hope more people will decide to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” President Dana Young was quoted in information about the incentive on TVCC’s website. “As a college, we are trying to do our part to keep our community safe and healthy and help to flatten the curve in Malheur County. We also hope this encourages students to get vaccinated and allows us to continue in-person classes throughout fall term.”
The first day of classes are Sept. 27, and there will be a vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fountain area. Students who provide proof of full vaccination at the fair can get their gift card that day. Additional options including dates and times for vaccination verification will also be sent to students through the school’s email.
Gift cards are being ordered as needed so they may not be immediately available depending on demand.
A similar incentive program is expected to be rolled out for employees, according to the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.